Seahawks News

Geno Smith's season is exposing huge oversight by Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1340: "Shameful, embarrassing, appalling" - Seaside Joe

Emerging as Viable MVP Candidate, Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Didn't Just Get This Good in One Offseason' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

On the heels of winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Geno Smith credited his steadfast belief in his abilities and lessons learned in seven years as a backup for propelling him to a breakout year replacing Russell Wilson under center for the Seattle Seahawks.

“Outstanding” October: Seahawks QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker III & CB Tariq Woolen React To Players Of The Month Honors

Geno Smith, Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III discuss taking home various Player of the Month honors for October.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III, Abraham Lucas Named To Good Morning Football’s Week 8 Fabulous Five

Seahawks rookies Kenneth Walker III & Abraham Lucas named to GMFB’s Peter Schrager’s Week 8 Fabulous Five Rookies

Possible Seahawks targets in the first four rounds « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s still way too early to do a mock draft and I’m going to wait at least a couple more weeks before publishing my first horizontal board. However, I wanted to pair some names of players to ranges where the Seahawks are currently picking.

Geno Smith to doubters amid his breakout year - I 'know what I can do'

Geno Smith, one of the league's most productive quarterbacks through eight weeks while leading the Seahawks to a 5-3 start, pushed back Thursday at the notion that his excellent play has come out of nowhere.

How Seahawks are setting Geno Smith up to sustain this success - Seattle Sports

Former NFL OL Mark Schlereth joined Wyman and Bob and broke down why Geno Smith can continue his high level of play for the Seahawks.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdowns: How Waldron and Hurtt have shined - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are thriving and Michael Bumpus explains how OC Shane Waldron and DC Clint Hurtt are big reasons for the team's success.

Tre Brown back to challenge for his Seahawks job? Business as usual for Michael Jackson

For Michael Jackson, his coach’s constant “always compete” isn’t a mantra.

Kenneth Walker has great reaction to viral photo of Chargers fan

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has big plans for a viral photo of a Chargers fan reacting to his touchdown.

NFC West News

QB Matthew Stafford: Los Angeles Rams Focused on 'Winning One Game At A Time' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford discussed the Rams approach to the rest of the season and if they can turn things around.

Rams Offense: Is Sean McVay to blame for the Rams woes in the run game - Turf Show Times

Is Sean McVay to blame for Rams woes in the run game?

Rams vs Bucs: Who’s the NFC’s sleeping giant? - Turf Show Times

Both teams have huge concerns but also reasons for optimism

Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Trysten Hill - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were not active at the trade deadline, but they have been active in picking up freshly released players.

They announced today the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill as well as the...

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals saw the return of Dennis Gardeck to the practice field on Thursday.

Why Brandon Aiyuk is the 49ers Offensive MVP Through the First Half of the Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Brandon Aiyuk has been the San Francisco 49ers offensive MVP through the first eight games of the season.

49ers news: PFF names Talanoa Hufanga has the 49ers biggest surprise in the first half - Niners Nation

Hufanga got off to a scorching hot start

Around The NFL

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 9 predictions - The Athletic

Even the first winning week of the season included some disappointment, but the Seahawks and Kenneth Walker III will keep the train rolling.

Colts’ offensive line struggles: Where has it all gone wrong? - The Athletic

One of the top units in the NFL in recent years has become a liability in 2022 despite boasting Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith.

Eagles vs. Texans - Game Summary - November 3, 2022 - ESPN

Get a summary of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans football game

Move The Sticks: Young QBs with highest passer ratings, leaders in rush yards before, after contact

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived

After big-time performances from the NFL's highest-paid running backs, Maurice Jones-Drew reminds everyone just how valuable elite players at the position are. In fact, one of those stars enters the top-15 RB rankings for the first time this season.

Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal - National Football Post

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday,

NFL Clutch QB Index, Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa tops initial rankings; truth of Daniel Jones' game-winning drives - CBSSports.com

Ranking the most clutch QBs in the NFL based on career and 2022 performance