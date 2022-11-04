Report: Seahawks promote Bruce Irvin to 53-man roster

After failing to find any trade partners at the deadline on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks waived cornerback Sidney Jones, creating an open roster spot. Jones, of course, cleared waivers and is a free agent able to sign with any team.

As for how the Seahawks would fill their open roster spot? Well, there wasn’t a whole lot of question regarding that as they had both Tre Brown likely to return soon from the Physically Unable to Perform list and Bruce Irvin showing he wasn’t going to stay on the practice squad for long. According to a report Thursday from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Hawks have made their decision, and are likely to soon have an open roster spot on the practice squad.

#Seahawks have promoted veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for the remainder of the season, per a league source #NFLTwitter #NFL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 4, 2022

Irvin was eligible to be elevated from the practice squad for a game one more time, but because of the fact that Irvin will qualify for a veteran minimum exception contract, from a salary cap standpoint it is more cost efficient to promote him rather than use the third and final elevation. Opting to promote him also gives Irvin additional protections not afforded to practice squad players, while not impacting how much salary he is actually paid for his services.

So, for the first time since the end of last season, the Seahawks are set to once again have a member of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning team on the 53-man roster.