Podcast: Seahawks-Cardinals preview, with a Jordyn Brooks interview!

We have a doubleheader of podcasts to bring you on this first week of November!

The Seattle Seahawks will be in Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals, who pretty much have to win this game to keep their NFC West hopes alive at the very least. Seattle is in search of their first sweep of Arizona since 2018, and while this was a laughable thought a few months ago, maybe this isn’t going to be the only trip to Glendale this season if you catch my drift.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens not only has a preview of this game, but earlier in the week he caught up with Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks at a sponsored food donation program at Plymouth Housing in Seattle. While they didn’t go in-depth on the Seahawks’ season there were some thoughts from Brooks on the team’s defensive resurgence and the task of trying to tackle the elusive Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Seahawks-Cardinals preview with quick Jordyn Brooks interview starting at roughly the 10:09 mark

Next we have fellow Field Gulls Podcast host Dayna O’Gorman, who will be on-site attending the Seahawks’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. This is Seattle’s second trip to Europe for a regular season meeting and the first ever NFL regular season matchup in Germany. We’ve noticed a lot of Seahawks uniforms in London and while this is officially a Seahawks road game, the fans could make it sound like the Seahawks moved Lumen Field to the Allianz Arena.

Dayna is joined by Daragh Maher, an Irish Seahawks fan who’s the host of the Under Centre Podcast, which yours truly has been a guest on twice before! They’ll be discussing the NFL’s popularity in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe, as well as look ahead to Seahawks-Bucs.

Seahawks football across the pond

