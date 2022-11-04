 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks-Cardinals injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor ruled out for Sunday

They’re the only two players ruled out for Seattle.

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks released their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s road contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Two players have already been ruled out for the game; wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and defensive end/outside linebacker Darrell Taylor. Goodwin caught four passes for 33 yards against the Giants last weekend, but a groin injury kept him out of practice all week, therefore not being able to get healthy in time for this Sunday. Taylor played a few snaps in the Giants game but quickly left the game due to injury. He has also battled a groin injury and did not participate in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. A groin injury will also keep him sidelined this weekend.

Other than that, it is a pretty clean bill of health this week. Penny Hart and Joey Blount are both questionable, but everyone else is good to go. That includes Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf who have both been battling injuries the last couple of weeks, but have played through it. Neither have missed a game this year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will be without center Rodney Hudson and guard Max Garcia, so their offensive line is banged up.

