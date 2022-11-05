Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Cardinals, The Rematch

Seaside Joe 1341: How Noah Fant, Al Woods, and Tariq Woolen play a part in Seattle's Week 9 contest

WR DK Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks Season 'Has Come With A Lot of Growth' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

DK Metcalf discussed how the team has gotten better this season and the improvement they've shown.

Uchenna Nwosu brings ‘different type of toughness’ to Seahawks’ defense - The Athletic

“He don’t say much, he just goes and works his ass off," one player said of Nwosu. "I'm glad he's my teammate. The sky is the limit."

Seahawks 2022 Midseason Honor Roll

A look at the players, plays and trends that stood out in the first eight games of the 2022 season, presented by Kia.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 9 Game at Arizona

Players, matchups and storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Friday Round-Up: “Pete Carroll Is the Coach Of The Year In The NFL Through Eight Weeks”

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Friday, November 4 — about your Seattle Seahawks.

'This is really special': Surprising Seahawks continuing to exceed expectations - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks didn't make any deals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and remain confident in their current roster to close the season.

Pete Carroll Preview: The challenge of Seahawks facing Cardinals again - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks face the Cardinals for the second time in four weeks, so Pete Carroll talks the challenge of that and a top matchup on Sunday.

Bumpus: It's time for Seahawks to use Walker in the passing game - Seattle Sports

Kenneth Walker III has been great for the Seahawks, but Michael Bumpus wants to see the rookie RB get involved in the passing game.

Seahawks' Jackson using what he's learned from star CBs he's backed up - Seattle Sports

Seahawks CB Michael Jackson finally has his chance to start at the NFL after years of learning from star CBs he backed up.

Bruce Irvin, at 35, is bringing Legion of Boom vibes back to the Seahawks defense

Irvin showed the past two weeks, after being elevated from the practice squad for games against the Chargers and Giants, that he can still play, and with Darrell Taylor (groin) ruled out for Sunday’s game at Arizona, the expectation is Irvin will again play a significant role for the revitalized Seahawks defense. Of all the players he has coached in his career, Pete Carroll said Irvin is one his favorite success stories.

Seahawks’ Geno Smith is not surprised. ‘I just didn’t get this good (in) one offseason’

Geno Smith wants to know: Why all the surprise over how he’s playing?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Three Storylines to Follow vs. Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals need a win in the worst way as they take on the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Cardinals-Seahawks Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 9 enemy - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and we had to catch up with John Gilbert of Field Gulls once again in order to get his insight into the first place Seahawks.

Yup, even...

Criteria for Cardinals’ GM: ROTB Competition - Revenge of the Birds

A number of Cardinals fans who passionately want a change at GM have been asking me what candidates I would endorse for the job.

I have been giving this question considerable thought over the past...

49ers news: Did the 49ers offense find a solution to their issues on 2nd down? - Niners Nation

Everyone focuses on third down, but second down has held the 49ers offense back this season

Examining how 49ers will pay Christian McCaffrey and replenish draft picks - The Athletic

Here's a look at how the 49ers' standing — in terms of both draft capital and salary-cap space — after the trade deadline.

Why the Bye Week Arrives at the Perfect Time for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There could not be a better time for the Bye week to arrive for the San Francisco 49ers than now. Here is why.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Struggling Squads Searching For Wins - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Tampa Bay is on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to 3-5 overall while the Rams are fresh off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams’ Sean McVay makes coaching change to try to fix ugly RB situation - Turf Show Times

Brown is going back to coaching running backs amidst difficult season

What makes the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp so hard to stop?

Teammates, coaches and opponents agree reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is a "true football junkie."

Around The NFL

NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 9.

Fantasy football news & notes: Michael Thomas needs surgery

Friday's fantasy football news wrap: Micheal Thomas needs season-ending surgery, Dameon Pierce has a strong game Thursday, Brandin Cooks saga continues and a check-in on injuries to Derrick Henry, Cooper Kupp, D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and more.

Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach

Which team boasts the most prolific pack of playmakers? Why did this year's trade deadline spur so much activity? Is there a Coach of the Year candidate hiding in plain sight? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Troy Vincent sends pep-talk letter to game officials - ProFootballTalk

It’s no secret that the NFL has an officiating problem. The folks who do the job miss too many calls, and the NFL persistently refuses to embrace technologies that would help reduce and/or rectify the errors.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor not spotted at practice - National Football Post

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s availability for Sunday’s game at New England is in question after he was not spotted on the practice field by beat reporters Friday.

Eagles DT achieved extremely rare statistical feat against Texans

One Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle achieved an extremely rare statistical feat against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

By trading Bradley Chubb, the Russell Wilson Broncos admitted they aren't close to a title: Meet me at the logo

The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round draft pick, among other compensation.

If Commanders owner Dan Snyder is waving a white flag to the NFL, why now?

Late Wednesday afternoon, after most corners of the NFL had absorbed the reports that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a possible sale of his franchise, a high-ranking NFC executive reacted to the news with a twinge of skepticism.

NFL playoff picture for Week 9, predicting final seeding: Ravens take advantage of remaining schedule - CBSSports.com

Also, the Jets are predicted to miss the playoffs after their hot start to the season

10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 season, plus Week 9 picks and most bizarre streak in NFL - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Nov. 4