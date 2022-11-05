SB Nation Reacts Results: Little question about who is key to Seahawks offense

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New York Giants to stay all alone in first place atop the NFC West, there’s little point in beating around the bush when it comes to discussing the optimism of fans. When things are going well, fans believe in their team, and the Seahawks are riding a three game winning streak, so fans are, of course, happy that everything is moving in the right direction.

As for who has been the biggest spark plug in creating the on field performance that had led to fan optimism at season highs, well, there’s little question about who has had the biggest impact on the offensive side of the ball.

That’s a landslide, and it shows that fans understand just how important Geno Smith has been to the offense. It’s also important to understand just how rich Smith is going to be whenever he signs his next contract, whether that is with the Seahawks or another team.

As far as the other side of the ball, there is a little more debate and it’s not quite as overwhelming, but a majority is a majority.

There’s still plenty of games left for other to unseat Smith and Uchenna Nwosu for the full season honors, but as of right now there’s little debate who is making things happen on both sides of the ball.

