Seahawks elevate Joshua Onujiogu from practice squad

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will face off against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in a Week 9 matchup in which they will look to keep sole possession of first place in the division. This is the second installment of Beak Week, with the Hawks having won the first matchup at Lumen Field earlier this season 19-9 in a game that kickstarted a defensive resurgence and set the team on a three game winning streak.

Heading into Glendale, however, Seattle will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who is tied for second on the team in sacks, so in order to provide depth for the pass rush, the Hawks looked to the practice squad for the third straight week.

The @Seahawks elevated one player from the practice squad this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/e3JzTT4hZF — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 5, 2022

In each of the last two weeks, it was Bruce Irvin getting the call up for depth at the outside linebacker spot, while in Week 9 it is set to be Joshua Onujiogu after Irvin was promoted to the active roster Friday. For Onujiogu it will be his regular season NFL debut, after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Frahimgham State University.