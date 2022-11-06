Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 9 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) have won three in a row, and their streak began with a dominant defensive showing against the Arizona Cardinals (3-5). To kick off their November schedule, Seattle will look to sweep their NFC West rivals for the first time since 2018 and extend their lead in the division over the currently idle San Francisco 49ers.

When these two first met in October, the Seahawks gutted out a 19-9 win on a day when neither offense really could do a whole lot on the day. Kyler Murray had Hollywood Brown that afternoon and no DeAndre Hopkins, but now he’ll have Hopkins back and Brown’s not available. Seattle is pretty healthy at the moment but will be without Darrell Taylor (who strip-sacked Murray in the first meeting) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Seattle has a huge chance here to deliver a potential knockout punch to Arizona’s dimming division and playoff hopes.

Here are all the details fans need on this divisional rematch, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston (sideline reporter: Pam Oliver)

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Odds

The Seahawks are 2-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 49.

