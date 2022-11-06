2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Cardinals 1st Quarter game thread

We’ve reached November and the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to take a 1.5 game lead in the NFC West. They were projected to win no more than six games this season and they’re a win away from getting a sixth victory at the halfway point of the year.

The Arizona Cardinals are desperate and their season is effectively on the line today. Either they win and it’s suddenly anyone’s race in the division, or they lose and are swept by Seattle for the first time in four years. They surely cannot recover from 3-6 even in a weak NFC, and at the very least their division hopes would be flushed down the drain.

So let’s flush it down the drain, shall we?

Win or lose, we can all agree that the last thing we want to see is another season-ending (or career-ending) injury on that cursed field, as has so often been the case over the past several years down in Glendale.

SEA!!!