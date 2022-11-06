Seahawks vs. Cardinals: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will be the only teams playing in the late game slot for what’s a FOX singleheader week. Incredibly, the lead broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are doing the Packers-Lions game — combined records 4-11. Aaron Rodgers sells even when the team stinks, I suppose.

Instead Seattle gets the #2 crew of Adam Amin and Daryl Johnson, with sideline reporter Pam Oliver. Amin is filling in for Joe Davis, who’s been a bit busy with a little event known as the World Series.

506 Sports does the maps, and you’ll see a lot of light blue scattered across the United States in non-Seahawks markets such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Buffalo, New York City, and Boston.

CBS in the early game window includes the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Colts, and Patriots, so as a means of having those respective home markets not have any games airing on another network, the FOX game they receive has to be in the late window. As such, Seahawks-Cardinals is the only choice. Hopefully this works out for any ‘Hawks fans living in those markets!

Tough break for Seahawks fans in Eugene, as Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert being Oregon alums means you’re getting Chargers-Falcons.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Bills at Jets - CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Dolphins at Bears - CBS - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Colts at Patriots - CBS - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Raiders at Jaguars - CBS - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Panthers at Bengals - FOX - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Packers at Lions - FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Chargers at Falcons - FOX - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Vikings at Commanders - FOX - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

1 PM

Seahawks at Cardinals (1:05) - FOX - Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Rams at Buccaneers (1:25) - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson