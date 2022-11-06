#np Oncle Jazz by Men I Trust

Seahawks News

What a win over the Cardinals would mean for the Seahawks in Week 9

Seaside Joe 1342: 6 takeaways from the difference of winning and losing

'A World of Difference': Seattle Seahawks Prepared for New Challenge vs. Arizona Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals just three weeks ago, plenty has changed on the latter's sideline, creating a difficult task for Seattle's defense during Sunday's matchup.

Seahawks at Cardinals spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 9 NFL game - The Athletic

See odds, TV information and expert predictions for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 9 NFL game.

Episode 7 of The Sound: Back Home

Behind-the-scenes of Episode 7 of The Sound, as Uchenna Nwosu & Bruce Irvin return to places that mean something to them, and Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander returns to be inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor.

College Football week ten open thread « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m on a bit of a family day today which means I’ll be avoiding the internet and watching a recording of these games tonight and tomorrow morning —- but these are the initial games I’ve got in the schedule:

Cliff Avril: How Seahawks' D-line changed, leading to more success - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks DE Cliff Avril shared with Wyman and Bob what he's seen from Seattle's defensive line during its recent run of success.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 9 best bets from proven model - CBSSports.com

SportsLine simulated Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals 10,000 times and made its Week 9 NFL picks, predictions, and best bets

NFC West News

Rams make 5 roster moves: Will Cam Akers return to face Bucs on Sunday? - Turf Show Times

Kyren Williams will not debut this weekend

Cam Akers Returns to Los Angeles Rams After 'Good Conversation' with Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After fully participating in practice on Thursday and Friday, will Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Weakest Link on the San Francisco 49ers Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which starter on the San Francisco 49ers defense is the weakest link.

Arizona Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals sent out a roof advisory for fans attending the game tomorrow when the Seattle Seahawks come to town.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #191: Good, Bad or Ugly? Plus...A Must Win vs. A Familiar Foe w/ @blakemurphy7 - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Blake breaks down the loss to the Vikings and looks ahead to the Seahawks and the outlook for the rest of 2022.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 9 expert roundtable: Can Jets pull upset vs. Bills? Will Bucs turn things around? - The Athletic

The rest of Week 9 roars to life Sunday with the Jets hosting the Bills, the Rams facing the Buccaneers and a big Titans-Chiefs matchup.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson ahead of Week 9 game

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has come to the defense of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson amid his recent struggles.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown says NFL fined him $10k for 'two little finger points'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game, he said Saturday on Twitter.