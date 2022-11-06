Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Live game updates, highlights, score summary

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) began their three-game winning streak by defeating the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) at Lumen Field. To kick off their November schedule, Seattle is looking for a season sweep of the Cards to improve to 6-3 on the year and keep Arizona rooted to the bottom of the NFC West. All of the desperation is on the Cardinals’ side, so it’s up to the Seahawks to make sure they’re up to the challenge of a team in need of a win.

1st Quarter

Geno Smith hit his first three passes to Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Noah Fant. The running game struggled to get going and on 3rd and 6, Dee Eskridge couldn’t catch what would’ve been a very short pass that wouldn’t have moved the chains. The throw was a little behind him but Jalen Thompson helped break up the throw. Jason Myers converted the game’s first points from 48. 3-0 Seahawks.

Arizona was on the cusp of an early three-and-out before Kyler Murray escaped a sack and rushed for 21 yards. Then in the face of pressure again he found a wide open DeAndre Hopkins for a walk-in 23-yard touchdown. The Cardinals’ first 1st quarter TD of the entire season. 7-3 Cardinals.

Seattle went three-and-out, but so did Arizona after backup center Billy Price turned 3rd and 1 into a horrific high snap and a loss of 15 yards. Kyler already had to make a difficult catch on the game’s first play but this one was well over his head and led to a punt.

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 48-yard field goal - SEA 3, AZ 0

1st Quarter: DeAndre Hopkins 23-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray - SEA 3, AZ 7

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks go overseas for what’s officially a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. It’s the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany and will kickoff at 6:30 AM PT on NFL Network on Sunday, November 13th. Rise and shine!