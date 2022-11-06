Seahawks-Cardinals Inactives: No surprises for Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Week 9 matchup, and with the San Francisco 49ers enjoying a bye week, the Hawks are guaranteed to maintain sole possession of first place in the division. Even with that being the case, however, it’s an important matchup for Seattle to keep Arizona buried in the cellar of the NFC West, and an opportunity to open up additional space in the standings ahead of the Niners.

With all of that in mind, it was announced Friday that the Hawks would be without both Darrell Taylor and Marquise Goodwin, so paying attention to the rotations that replace those players early in the game could pay off. With it known ahead of time that those two would be inactive, there were no surprises with the other four inactives.

The full list of inactives is: