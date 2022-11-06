Twitter reacts to Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks’ sweep of the Cardinals

The 6-3 Seattle Seahawks completed a sweep of the Arizona Cardinals handily on the very literal heels of their rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III and his pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. But Walker was far from along in putting together another impressive outing; Geno Smith overcame some second half adversity to lead three straight touchdown drives, putting the Seahawks clearly in the driver seat in the NFC West. The defense had yet another stingy outing, as they only really allowed 14 points when you factor out the pick-6. This brings Seattle’s winning streak up to 4, and people are talking about it.

The @Seahawks have really COME TOGETHER as a team after trading Russell Wilson. When a team trades an ALL TIME GREAT QB and doesn’t fall apart without him, it EMPHASIZES how having good coaching, culture and players is JUST AS IMPORTANT for sustained success as having a QB. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2022

What a great game by the #Seahawks today! 6-3!



Per FiveThirtyEight, Seahawks playoff chances and win division

Before today: 61% and 34%

After today: 82% and 49% — Deryck (@DeryckG_) November 7, 2022

#Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker has seven TDs on the season.



Six of those TDs have come in the fourth quarter. #closer — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

WALKER QUEL JOUEUR — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) November 6, 2022

It’ll be a crime if Pete Carroll isn’t coach of the year and John Schneider isn’t executive of the year. — Marielle (@marielle922) November 7, 2022

Geno Smith is on fire. The fact that he came back from that pick-6 and played out of his mind is yet another clear demonstration of why he absolutely belongs in the MVP conversation.

Geno Smith threw a pick-6 to give AZ a 14-10 lead.



Since then Seattle had a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and a 13-play, 81-yard scoring drive to go up 24-14 with 7:32 remaining.



That, folks, is grown-man offense. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 6, 2022

Geno Smith since the horrid pick 6:

*10 for 12, 123 yards, 1 TD

*7 for 7 on 3rd-down conversions

*2 rushes for 31 yards

*two TD drives, marching to the Arizona 21 for more — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2022

Geno Smith successfully running the read option in 2022. Pete Carroll is levitating on the sideline. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

Geno Smith could easily have grown gun-shy after he tried a touch RPO pass to DK Metcalf that was almost intercepted by Byron Murphy.



Instead the #Seahawks QB goes right back at DK with another “big trust” throw, capitalizing on the defender having his back turned for the TD! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 6, 2022

Geno Smith is going to receive MVP votes. And deserve them. pic.twitter.com/f0RTfa7LGg — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 6, 2022

I strongly advocated for the Seahawks to start Drew Lock over Geno Smith https://t.co/pB54yrrjXi — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 5, 2022

One of the guys who caught a touchdown today — Tyler Lockett — tied a Seahawks legend with 49 career touchdowns, which is impressive in itself. But he also got away with a savvy veteran move in doing so, for what that is worth. DK metcalf grabbed a touchdown, and Noah Fant put up what was easily his best performance as a Seahawk, including his dazzling 4th quarter catch and run.

Congrats to @TDLockett12, tying @DougBaldwinJr for 2nd place on the @Seahawks all-time receiving touchdowns list with 49. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) November 6, 2022

Tyler Lockett always been good at creating separation but what he just did to Budda Baker on that TD there was some of his best work lol — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 6, 2022

Yes, Tyler Lockett got away with PI on that TD but do you really want to live in a world where we flag toddlers for pushing grown ups? — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) November 6, 2022

The defense kept Kyler Murray mostly contained and — even more importantly — kept him on the run. They finished with 5 sacks, and just generally made life uncomfortable for the Cardinals offense. Clint Hurtt is starting to make a name for himself as this defense has developed a fearsome identity over the previous few weeks. Oh yeah... BRUUUUUUUUUCE!

There’s no coach in the NFL who looks more like his name than Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt pic.twitter.com/3CUUlYyZJJ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022

#WVU great Bruce Irvin recorded one sack, and two TFLs today in the #Seahawks win over the Cardinals Sunday.



This sack was Irvin's first since Dec. 22, 2019.



Say it with me: BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE!



Norm Hall/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/FSZjXYvnz9 — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) November 7, 2022

Uchenna Nwosu sacked Kyler again. That's 7 sacks on the season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 7, 2022

Seahawks pass rush coming to life late just like they did in Week 6. Murray is flustered and under constant duress. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 7, 2022

Bruce Irvin with his first sack as a Seahawks since 2015. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 6, 2022

Será que Seattle finalmente vai ter um edge de mais de 10 sacks? https://t.co/EJt6DyJ3sO — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) November 7, 2022

And there is also this singular, exceptionally important point that should not be overlooked:

Just for a spot of fun, yet another dig at Kliff Kingsbury and his underwhelming attempt at fielding an offense that works for Kyler Murray. And they weren’t the only NFC West team to go home reeling this afternoon, either, as the LA Rams dropped a big game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it may not officially count, but the Broncos suffered an apparent — and exceedingly rare — bye week defeat.

This would be Tom Brady's 69th game winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. — John Skellingt n Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 7, 2022

Remember to set your alarms early next Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks are headed to Germany!