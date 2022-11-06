 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks’ sweep of the Cardinals

The Seahawks are now 6-3, while the Cardinals are 3-6.

By Stan Taylor
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The 6-3 Seattle Seahawks completed a sweep of the Arizona Cardinals handily on the very literal heels of their rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III and his pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. But Walker was far from along in putting together another impressive outing; Geno Smith overcame some second half adversity to lead three straight touchdown drives, putting the Seahawks clearly in the driver seat in the NFC West. The defense had yet another stingy outing, as they only really allowed 14 points when you factor out the pick-6. This brings Seattle’s winning streak up to 4, and people are talking about it.

Geno Smith is on fire. The fact that he came back from that pick-6 and played out of his mind is yet another clear demonstration of why he absolutely belongs in the MVP conversation.

One of the guys who caught a touchdown today — Tyler Lockett — tied a Seahawks legend with 49 career touchdowns, which is impressive in itself. But he also got away with a savvy veteran move in doing so, for what that is worth. DK metcalf grabbed a touchdown, and Noah Fant put up what was easily his best performance as a Seahawk, including his dazzling 4th quarter catch and run.

The defense kept Kyler Murray mostly contained and — even more importantly — kept him on the run. They finished with 5 sacks, and just generally made life uncomfortable for the Cardinals offense. Clint Hurtt is starting to make a name for himself as this defense has developed a fearsome identity over the previous few weeks. Oh yeah... BRUUUUUUUUUCE!

And there is also this singular, exceptionally important point that should not be overlooked:

Just for a spot of fun, yet another dig at Kliff Kingsbury and his underwhelming attempt at fielding an offense that works for Kyler Murray. And they weren’t the only NFC West team to go home reeling this afternoon, either, as the LA Rams dropped a big game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it may not officially count, but the Broncos suffered an apparent — and exceedingly rare — bye week defeat.

Remember to set your alarms early next Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks are headed to Germany!

