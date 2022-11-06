Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 Post-Game Reaction Podcast: How sweep it is!

For the fourth time in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks have swept the Arizona Cardinals. The previous times were in 2010, 2014, and 2018, so if I’m Arizona I’m fretting what’s to come in 2026.

Geno Smith overcame a costly pick-six to Zaven Collins and led his team to three straight touchdown drives, turning a 14-10 deficit into a 31-21 win at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The defense held the Cardinals to just 262 yards of total offense, while the Seahawks offense racked up 421 yards.

Seattle now sits at 6-3 in the NFC West, 1.5 games clear of the idle San Francisco 49ers and 2.5 ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. At 3-6, the Cardinals might be finished at least in the division race.

How much fun are you having right now? Four wins in a row and an offense that is objectively one of the best in the NFL, with a defense that has turned itself around into playing at an above-average level.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has his thoughts on the Seahawks’ 31-21 win. You can listen to the podcast in the audio player below.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts