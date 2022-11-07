#np Dreamboat Annie by Heart

Seahawks News

Instant reaction: Seahawks win fourth in a row « Seahawks Draft Blog

I can’t recall ever feeling better about a second half offensive performance.

These Seahawks are not a fluke or an illusion. They’re the real deal | The Seattle Times

With each Seahawks win, like Sunday’s 31-21 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals, it’s getting harder and harder to conjure up cautionary warnings, writes columnist Larry Stone.

Geno Smith Bounces Back & The Seahawks Finish Win Over Cardinals “The Way We Dream Of Finishing It”

The Seahawks closed out the game with three straight touchdown drives to beat the Cardinals 31-21.

Seahawks at Midseason: Details on standouts, latest win, NFC West lead - Seattle Sports

As we officially cross the halfway point of the 2022 season, the Seahawks are 6-3 and hold a two-game lead in the NFC West after a Week 9 win.

Geno Smith, Seahawks unfazed by setbacks, prove again they are contenders - The Athletic

After his biggest mistake, Smith responded with his two best drives. “He doesn’t flinch when things don’t go our way," one teammate said.

Geno Smith showing Seahawks he can be QB of present and future

Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 31-21 win over Arizona - Seattle Sports

The voices from Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob share their instant reactions to the Seahawks' win, including Dave Wyman's video from Arizona.

Seahawks-Cardinals, Week 9: Stock up, stock down for Seattle

Seaside Joe 1343, 11/6: A recap and stock report on all things Seattle!

Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt change defenses and surprise Cardinals in another Seahawks win

Remember that new 3-4 defense Pete Carroll and Clint Hurtt changed to this Seahawks season?

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Notebook: Cooper Kupp Dazzles, But Tom Brady Steals Win from LA - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams let an ugly win turn into an even uglier loss after a late collapse against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

Sean McVay after Rams offense sputters again - 'Changes have to be made'

After another poor showing by the offense cost the Rams a win Sunday against the Bucs, Sean McVay said "changes have to be made" going forward.

As Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up, one key suitor is losing steam — the Rams

"Adjustments have to be made. We can’t continue to go on like this,” head coach Sean McVay said. Any change seems unlikely to take the shape of Beckham’s return.

Arizona Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks in Week 9: Recap, final score - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals fall to Seattle Seahawks with a final score of 21-31

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Have Heated Argument on Cardinals Sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins argued on the sidelines against the Seahawks.

Clueless, Frustrated Arizona Cardinals Simply Have No Answers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals again beat themselves, and the losses are piling up fast. Nobody has an answer to what's going on with this team.

John Lynch says 49ers 'always looking to get better' when asked about Odell Beckham Jr.; GM impressed with Trey Lance's rehab efforts | 49ers Webzone

Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't dismiss the possibility that his San Francisco 49ers might consider signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Why 49ers Fans Hate Mediocre Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analying why San Francisco 49ers can't stand serviceable quarterbacks such as Jimmy Garoppolo.

Around the NFL

NFL Week 9 grades: Buccaneers get ‘D+’ despite Tom Brady’s late-game magic vs. Rams; surging Seahawks earn ‘A’ - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 9 grades for every team that played Sunday

Justin Fields sets record for most regular-season rushing yards by a quarterback, since at least 1940 - ProFootballTalk

Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards - ProFootballTalk

Underdog Jets 'don't flinch' in home victory over Bills

The New York Jets overcame a slow start, a double-digit deficit and a bizarre sky cam delay to deliver their biggest win in seven years, a 20-17 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

NFL Week 9 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 9.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a mistake last offseason. Now a trade or retirement has to fix it.

Down the stretch last season in the Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady MVP race, the debate became a quintessential measure of success in the face of perceived weakness.

Davante Adams airs frustrations after Raiders again blow 17-point lead

"There's no reason why we should be losing games like this, and it's frustrating," Davante Adams said Sunday after the Raiders lost for the third time this season after holding a lead of at least 17 points.

Kirk Cousins brings back 'You like that!' after Vikings win at Washington

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins bellowed his signature phrase once again at FedEx Field following a thrilling comeback win on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers - Packers need to 'dig deep' after latest loss

Aaron Rodgers took the blame for his season-high three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Lions and said the Packers need to "dig deep" to turn things around.

Jets Shock the Bills; Buccaneers Stay Alive | Football Outsiders

Recap all the Week 9 NFL action, from the Jets' upset of the Bills to Tom Brady's latest comeback to another Patriots blowout.

Titans vs. Chiefs - Game Recap - November 6, 2022 - ESPN

Get a recap of the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs football game.