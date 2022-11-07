Report: Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones to sign with Raiders

The first place Seattle Seahawks sit all alone atop the NFC West division after their 31-21 defeat of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 Sunday, and after having opted not to make any additions at the trade deadline. In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline on November 1, reports had the Hawks linked with several potential players, while also making cornerback Sidney Jones available to other teams in need of cornerback play.

No takers were found for Jones at the deadline, however, and shortly after the deadline had passed on Tuesday, Seattle waived Jones, making him available to the other 31 teams across the league. There were no takers on the waiver wire, though, meaning once Jones officially cleared waivers, he became a free agent able to sign with any free. A report from late Sunday indicates that a decision has been made regarding his next team.

Former Seahawks’ CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are a logical destination for Jones, as he looks for an opportunity to see the field immediately. The secondary of the Raiders has struggled this season, and there is a very real possibility that Jones could step right in and take over one of the starting roles for Las Vegas. In addition, as a native of Los Angeles, Las Vegas is closer to where he grew up in Southern California.

Best of luck to Jones in silver and black, except for when he will face off against the Seahawks in Week 12.