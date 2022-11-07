Snap Reactions: Dee Eskridge plays career high snaps with Marquise Goodwin out

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks went into State Farm Stadium and completed the season sweep of the cellar dwelling Arizona Cardinals, and giving the Hawks a cushion of a game and a half above the second place San Francisco 49ers.

On offense it was once against the Geno Smith show for Seattle, though for the second straight week Shane Waldron deployed multiple tight ends throughout the game, giving Smith plenty of options on where to throw the ball. One of those targets was Dee Eskridge, who logged his highest offensive snap count of the season, playing 39 snaps on offense, and his four special teams snaps put him at 43 total snaps for the day, a career high.

On defense, it’s no secret that part of the secret sauce for the rejuvenated Seahawks defense of late has been a steady diet of nickel and dime coverages thrown at opponents. That continued in Week 9, with the Hawks again averaging 5.35 defensive backs on the field per snap. Those extra defensive backs are on the field at the expense of the linebackers, with Cody Barton on the field for a season low 27 snaps.

On special teams, It was Nick Bellore and Tanner Muse leading the team in snaps.

Now it’s on to Week 10 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 9:30 AM Eastern Time kickoff.