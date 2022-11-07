Enemy Reaction 2022: Arizona Cardinals (with a Rams cameo!)

The Seattle Seahawks brought out the brooms and swept aside the Arizona Cardinals for the first time since 2018. As was the case last month, the Seahawks gave up a non-offensive touchdown that made the game closer than it should’ve been, yet still won by 10 points in the end. Seattle is now 6-3 on the year, over its projected win total for the season, and 1.5 games up on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

For the second time in four weeks, let’s get to Enemy Reaction for the Arizona Cardinals! And yes, there will be a cameo appearance from the Los Angeles Rams after their late-game collapse against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(That Obama GIF is him just making a ‘Phew!’ gesture, presumably in reference to the near-INT on the preceding play)

Kenneth Walker III closes the show (31-21 SEA Final)

Post-Game: Different year, same sorry Cardinals (Sion Fawkes, Raising Zona)

Unless the Cardinals miraculously embark on a remarkable winning streak, something that would take a miracle at this point, their season is over. Kliff Kingsbury should be fired, but owner Michael Bidwill did the most Bidwill thing and signed a man who couldn’t even win in college with Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback to a contract extension. Sure, he can still let Kingsbury go, and he should. But really, there is a reason the coach has a contract, and Kingsbury is going to be paid the entirety of that contract regardless of whether he’s on the sidelines. Overall, through nine weeks, this team has been nothing short of a disaster. Gone are the days of the high-octane offense. Gone is the razzle and dazzle in Kyler Murray’s game after he got a contract extension himself. Gone are the days where Cardinals fans could boast about general manager Steve Keim being the NFL’s Executive of the Year. Goodbye all of what could have been. And hello franchise turmoil. Something the Arizona Cardinals franchise has seen far too much of over the past 75 seasons, whether their home was in the desert, in the Windy City, or the Gateway to the West.

Post-Game: The Cardinals have hit rock bottom (PHNX Sports)

I’m no offensive line expert but letting a big guy run by you seems like bad technique pic.twitter.com/KCZmETsQNf — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 6, 2022

...Our reaction!

Enemy Preaction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At the start of the season I had no grand expectations that the Seahawks would be a playoff team or, you know, good. Even through that atrocious two-game stretch of “defense” against the Lions and Saints I thought this group was destined to be watchable but ultimately out of the playoff hunt by mid-December. These Seahawks are not just atop the NFC West but they look like one of the best teams in the league. There’s still a lot of football left to be played but it’s hard not to be optimistic about what Seattle could do this season.

Next step: Win against Tom Brady and the Bucs in Germany and enjoy two weeks off before gearing up for five home games in the final seven weeks.

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!