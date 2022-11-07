Uchenna Nwosu signed last spring a quaint, two-year $19 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The move was largely unheralded, lost in a sea of quarterback confusion, front office doubts, and to be honest the fact that Nwosu was not a household name even just down the coast in California.

He is now.

Uchenna Nwosu is also pushing to become the greatest Seattle pass rusher in a decade.

Seahawks recent sack leaders by season

2019-Rasheem Green 4

2020-Jamal Adams 9.5

2021-Carlos Dunlap 8.5



Uchenna Nwosu has 7 sacks with 8 games remaining. — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) November 7, 2022

Pete Carroll openly admitted in his Seattle Sports interview that Nwosu has vastly exceeded expectations. The question was whether they knew he was this complete of a player, and his answer reflected they didn’t know he’d be this effective in attack mode, which he’s been largely unleashed for most of his snaps.

How effective?

From an efficiency standpoint, best in the NFL.

Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers simply moved on from a player who sat behind Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, who has now become the most efficient pass rusher in the NFL over half a season.

Uchenna Nwosu sacks Kyler Murray after looping around Al Woods on a stunt.



Nwosu currently leads the NFL in pressures (38) & pressure rate (18.4%, min. 150 pass rushes) this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/oJ3EVt9Vgd — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2022

Uchenna Nwosu this season, under a new defensive coordinator and as part of a defense that could not stop a blindfolded toddler for four games:

Leads NFL in total pressures and rate of

Is 7th in QB Hits

Is tied for 6th in sacks

Is tied for 11th in Tackle for Loss

Has two forced fumbles and a recovery

Has only three missed tackles

One of those many guys with less sacks than Nwosu is Maxx Crosby, on a $94 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

For all the off-season comps between Boye Mafe and Cliff Avril, check out the mid-season stat line for Nwosu alongside one of the great Seahawks:

Cliff Avril's first 8 games with Seahawks in 2013: 4.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 2 TFL, 2 FF, 3 PD



Uchenna Nwosu's first 8 games: 5 sacks, 12 QB hits, 6 TFL, 2 FF, 3 PDpic.twitter.com/5qgp23lOtY — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) November 2, 2022

He was remarkable again against the Arizona Cardinals, and his recent production uptick indicates he’s only getting better as the defensive familiarity and success continues to fall into place.

Nwosu is one of the many reasons this team has rebuilt over the six months when they didn’t even play football, and he’s not going anywhere.

Believe it or not, the Seahawks have a 25-year old elite pass rusher and they didn’t trade a nickel for him. He’s under contract for one more year, and though the price tag will be hefty, John Schneider absolutely has to have a significant conversation about another two or three years in Seattle.