The Seattle Seahawks are very bad.

At tanking, of course!

At 6-3, the Seahawks lead the NFC West, have all the best rookies, the coach of the year, comeback player of the year, etc. etc.

But now, for the first time, they are among the favorites in the NFL to win the Super Bowl.

This is not a drill. Three months ago it was an outlandish longshot to predict Seattle as a playoff team. Now, the Geno Smith Seahawks are of interest to the oddmakers as a team that could not only make the playoffs but win the Super Bowl.

Football Outsiders’ Super Bowl odds through Week 9 have the Seahawks at 6th-best to win it all:

Current Super Bowl odds ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/DXkg3pw1j9 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) November 7, 2022

The NFL is a truly ridiculous league.

Our friends at DraftKings have the Seahawks at 12th most likely to win, which seems to be the current going rate across most entities. FiveThirtyEight has them at 84% chance of making the playoffs and a 10th-best 2% shot at winning the Super Bowl.

Not everyone is high on the Seahawks yet, most notably the good folks over at ESPN. Using their FPI metrics (Football Power Index), Seattle has absolutely lucked their way into the current NFC #3 seed while being the *scrolls for a while * 22nd best team in the league.

ESPN’s -1.1 FPI ranking for the Seahawks’ offense is behind the Raiders, Jaguars, Packers, Falcons, Bears, Giants, and Chargers, to name a few.

Seattle’s schedule doesn’t get particularly difficult for a while now, and it’s feasible they could double their four-game win streak until a challenging stretch in December. The current #2 seed Minnesota Vikings have a brutal month ahead, and should the Hawks go 3-1 or even 2-2 over this stretch, they’ll be in the conversation for a home playoff game.

Hope some of you bet the over on the 5.5 season win total this summer.