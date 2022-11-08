#np Not Tight by JD Beck and DOMi

Seahawks News

Geno Smith is making football fun again - Seaside Joe

Where Geno ranks in the NFL and in Seahawks history

'Heartbeat of This Team': Unflappable Geno Smith Sets Tone as Surging Seattle Seahawks Discard Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For a brief moment in the third quarter on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks looked to be in trouble in the desert after gifting the Arizona Cardinals seven points. But as he has done all year, Geno Smith calmly shook off the error and rebounded beautifully, directing his team to a fourth straight win and extend their lead in the NFC West.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I Don't Feel Like a Rookie' After Win vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III continued to look like a tough-nosed veteran in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Pulse: Geno’s ascent, Shohei destinations and snow angels - The Athletic

Good morning! Would you like to trade for Shohei Ohtani

Geno Smith is a better quarterback than...

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 31-21 Victory Over The Cardinals

Media reactions to the Seahawks’ Week 9 win in Arizona.

Kenneth Walker III’s “Marvelous Creativity” & Other Takeaways From Pete Carroll’s Monday Press Conference

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s press conference a day after his team’s Week 9 win over the Cardinals.

Geno Smith, Seahawks show off resilience in win against Cardinals - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

After throwing a pick-six to give the Cardinals a lead, Smith led the Seahawks to three straight touchdowns and a comeback win on Sunday.

Rost: Just as surprising as Seahawks' 6-3 start is that offense is better - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks don’t just feel better without Russell Wilson. Halfway through the season, they are better in nearly every offensive category.

Bump's Game-Changing Plays: How Seahawks responded to pick-six - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus breaks down the Cardinals' pick-six and Tyler Lockett's two big catches from Geno Smith from the Seahawks' response.

Uchenna Nwosu, Bruce Irvin spark Seahawks' revitalized pass rush entering matchup vs. Tom Brady

Now the Seahawks rank fourth in the NFL with 27 sacks through Week 9, after sacking Kyler Murray five times in their 31-21 victory at Arizona on Sunday. Seattle has 19 sacks during their four-game winning streak, tied with New England for the most in the NFL over the past four weeks. Pressure’s on NFL’s sack leaders through Week 9.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Admits Unprecedented Adversity: 'No Question' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is a bit unfamiliar with the position his team is in after Sunday's gut-punch loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams-Bucs: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly from a game that was ugly, bad - Turf Show Times

LA continues to move in the wrong direction after another crushing loss

Red Rain Podcast: SEA 31 ARI 21 GM Ideas - Revenge of the Birds

This is the enduring image for Cardinals’ fans during and after the Cardinals’ 3rd consecutive loss to the Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker Suffered High-Ankle Sprain, per Report - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss a couple weeks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Should the 49ers Have Drafted Justin Fields Instead of Trey Lance? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers should have drafted Justin Fields instead of Trey Lance.

49ers news: Determining where the team stands after their bye week - Niners Nation

We all know the Niners around here, but what do the Niners Nation writers, people who do nothing but eat, drink, and sleep the Niners, think about their season so far and where its headed?

Around The NFL

Ten biggest surprises of the NFL season … and what happens next: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Who are the NFL's best at midseason? What does Josh Allen need to do to be the best? And have we seen what's best for Justin Fields?

Matthew McConaughey ‘actively exploring’ bid on Commanders: Source - The Athletic

McConaughey, a longtime fan of the team, is co-owner of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC franchise.

Baltimore Ravens win third straight, shut down New Orleans Saints

The Ravens' defense notched four sacks and an interception and their ground game gained 188 yards.

NFL midseason awards 2022: Ranking MVP candidates, best players

Is Patrick Mahomes the MVP front-runner? Who are the favorites for rookies of the year? Bill Barnwell ranks the candidates.

Why the Colts fired Frank Reich, and what's next

Reich seemed resigned to his fate after Sunday's loss dropped the Colts to 3-5-1, and Jeff Saturday now will try to right the ship. Is he the right call? Here are some answers to Indy's biggest questions.

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night

Keyed by the defense of Justin Houston and the rushing of Kenyan Drake, the Ravens won their third in a row as they defeated the Saints on Monday night.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts - National Football Post

Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league’s best units so far in the 2022 campaign.

NFL Power Rankings: Rams' Sean McVay is in charge of a really bad sequel to Super Bowl

Before the Super Bowl last season, Sean McVay made a telling comment about his future.

Colts fire Frank Reich, plus NFL Week 9 winners and losers, and Ravens-Saints picks for Monday night game - CBSSports.com

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Week 9 DVOA Preview: The Eagles Have Landed | Football Outsiders

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have overtaken the Buffalo Bills at the top of the DVOA rankings. For now.