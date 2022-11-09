Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will Seattle win the NFC West?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Hey there! We’ve got a new survey out!

The confidence poll is sky high and will surely remain that way given how this season has played out for the Seattle Seahawks, but let’s get to the customized questions for the week.

Seattle leads the NFC West by 1.5 games over the San Francisco 49ers, who do have the early tiebreaker by virtue of beating the Seahawks in Week 2. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both have just 3 wins and play each other on Sunday, so the loser of that one will undeniably be out of the race for the division.

This didn’t look like a thing we’d be discussing this late into the season, but will Seattle actually win the division? Cast your vote now because it doesn’t get any easier than “yes” or “no.”

The semi-related next question is whether or not you believe the Seahawks will make the postseason, of which in a weak NFC they’re now favored to do so. If you believe Seattle will win the NFC West then obviously you’re going to say that the team will make the playoffs, but what if they don’t win the division? Well there’s always the wild card, or if you’re a big pessimist you foresee a collapse from Seattle after the bye week and no postseason at all.

Lastly, the Seahawks have two first-round picks and it’s looking likely that instead of Seattle in the cellar and the Denver Broncos in the playoffs, it’ll be the other way around. With that in mind, do you still believe the Seahawks should draft a quarterback in the first round? Give that some thought because there’s no guarantee Geno Smith is around next season, and even if he is paid handsomely by Seattle there may still be reason to look at getting a QB anyway.

Here’s the survey below!

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results. In other words, if you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design. In the meantime, here are last week’s results if you missed them.