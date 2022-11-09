#np CWTTY+ by Liv.e

Seahawks News

Seahawks mailbag questions: Munich! - Seaside Joe

What to know about the Seahawks-Bucs in Munich this week!

Seahawks second-half predictions: Playoffs, two first-time Pro Bowlers and more - The Athletic

Midway through the season, Geno Smith and Uchenna Nwosu deserve Pro Bowl bids, while Seattle's rookies could take home some trophies.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks G Damien Lewis Named To PPF Week 9 Team Of The Week

Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis named to PFF’s Week 9 Offensive Team of The Week

PHOTOS: Eye On The Hawks - Behind The Scenes From A Week 9 Win In Arizona

Go behind the scenes with team photographer Rod Mar as he shares moments from Week 9 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on November 6, 2022 at State Farm Stadium. Eye On The Hawks is presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers.

Reviewing where the Seahawks stand relating to the 2023 draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

I touched on this yesterday but wanted to flesh it out a bit more today. If the Seahawks end up with the #11 pick (currently their highest pick, courtesy of Denver) what could they realistically do with it?

Fann: Why Seahawks are versatile enough to sustain success - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are now 6-3 and winners of four straight games, and we’re running out of reasons to question the sustainability of this run.

Seahawks Midseason Awards: Top players, unsung heroes and more - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy go through a list of midseason Seahawks awards, including a few that highlight less obvious players.

Seahawks Football 101: Star rookie Tariq Woolen up to the challenge - Seattle Sports

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen has himself in the NFL Rookie of the Year conversation after going toe to toe with one of the best WRs in the game.

Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson never did: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works

Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Seahawks' Week 9 win

The Seahawks have already exceeded all outside expectations, and they head to Germany this week on a four-game winning streak following a 31-21 victory Sunday at Arizona in which they scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half to put the game away. In our weekly Four Downs review of the game, beat reporters Bob Condotta and Adam Jude address four big questions about the Seahawks. Let’s get to it.

Report Card: Top Performers in Seattle Seahawks 31-21 Victory Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Receiving impactful performances from numerous players in all three phases, the Seattle Seahawks finished off a season sweep of the Cardinals with an impressive 10-point victory on the road, extending their lead in the NFC West. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other key performances from State Farm Stadium.

NFC West News

Sean McVay Addresses Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl ‘Hangover’ - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Just nine months ago, the Los Angeles Rams were on top of the world as confetti reigned down inside SoFi Stadium following Super Bowl LVI. Eight games into their title defense, things couldn't be any different - and the idea of a potential "hangover" is gaining traction by the week.

Rams 2023 draft: L.A. must use early picks on offensive line help - Turf Show Times

Recent history suggests hits won’t come later in the draft

Arizona Cardinals GM Candidates: ESPN’s Ryan Clark or Jon Carr for front office? - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals need a new GM, would Ryan Clark or Jon Carr be good fits?

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker Gives Passionate Speech in Hard Knocks Preview - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker gave quite the passionate speech during a trailer released for Hard Knocks.

Why the 49ers Have to be Mindful With the Usage of Christian McCaffrey - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Christian McCaffrey did it all for the 49ers in their win against the Rams, but that is not a standard they should be upholding with him for every single game.

49ers’ first-half review: Rushing offense not up to Kyle Shanahan’s standards - Niners Nation

Let’s review how the 49ers’ offense has fared in the first half of the season.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Jets rise after topping Bills, Eagles take over No. 1 spot - The Athletic

If given the chance, what trade would every team in the league reverse today? We take a look while ranking each team from first to worst.

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, early non-QB MVPs

Nick Chubb is keeping the Browns alive, Quinnen Williams is a stalwart on the Jets' defense and Cooper Kupp is the Rams' offense.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the comeback king of the NFL

Mahomes is 13-9 in games he has trailed by 10 or more points. He is the only quarterback with a winning record in such games.

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday - National Football Post

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week’s bye.

Packers player pays Jordan Love a big compliment

Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had very high praise for backup quarterback Jordan Love and said he should be a starter

Colts' Jeff Saturday hire makes mockery of NFL's meritocracy creed and again moves goalposts for Black coaches

There were a lot of head-tilting moments during Monday night's news conference at Indianapolis Colts headquarters. While it was ostensibly meant as an introduction to Jeff Saturday the coach, it was a lot more about team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, who seized on the moment to air their grievances with local media.

Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.

Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday’s employment was Irsay himself.

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Aaron Rodgers' Packers are done as they fall into bottom 5; Dolphins, Ravens rise - CBSSports.com

The team I picked to get to the Super Bowl from the NFC is finished. I know, I know. They can rally and sneak into the playoffs. But ask this question: What is there about this team that gives you the idea that's even possible?