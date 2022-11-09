Seahawks-Buccaneers injury report: Darrell Taylor back to full participation

The Seattle Seahawks depart for their international road trip on Wednesday, as they get set to head to Germany for an early Sunday morning (Pacific Time) matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of that, they released their Wednesday injury report.

There were not many non-participants, which is a very positive sign for the Hawks. Poona Ford and Al Woods both missed Wednesday’s practice, but it was due to an illness rather than an injury.

Marquise Goodwin, who missed Sunday’s game in Arizona, was limited in practice as he tries to return to the field of play from a groin injury.

But aside from that, almost everyone was a full participant, including Darrell Taylor which is encouraging to see. Taylor played just a few snaps in the Giants game, missed the Cardinals game on Sunday, but seems to be trending upward ahead of this weekend in Germany against the Buccaneers. Taylor has recorded three sacks on the year across eight games played for the Hawks.