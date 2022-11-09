NFL 2022, Week 10: Seahawks take on Buccaneers in Germany

The Seattle Seahawks look for their fifth win in a row in the NFL’s debut in Munich.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are heading to Europe for the first time in 2018 for a historic first ever regular season game in Germany. Their opponents are none other than Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5), who are the designated home team for this one but we should expect a lot of Seahawks fans at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Seattle’s won four straight and five out of six, most recently completing a sweep of the Arizona Cardinals behind two touchdown passes from Geno Smith and two touchdown runs by Kenneth Walker III. Meanwhile the Buccaneers returned to the top of the NFC South with a 16-13 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, which undoubtedly helps the Seahawks in their pursuit of winning the NFC West for the second time in three seasons.

If the Seahawks win they will be guaranteed to remain in the NFC West lead through their bye week, so while 6-4 is well beyond what fans and pundits had expected at this juncture of the season... 7-3 sounds pretty damn great, doesn’t it? And this is potentially the final time the Seahawks will play Tom Brady, whose offense has struggled to put up points even in wins.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 3--point underdog, with the over/under currently at 44.5 points. Seattle is an underdog almost every week!

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich airs live on NFL Network (KIRO-7 locally in Seattle) at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, November 13th with commentary from Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, and Kurt Warner. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Buccaneers game coverage.