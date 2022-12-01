What does Bijan Robinson look like in the Seahawks offense? How bad are the Rams? How good are the 49ers? All that and more in your daily Field Gulls links, just for you!

Seahawks News

Top Reader Comments: Bijan Robinson to save Seahawks in 2023? - Seaside Joe

Should Geno Smith be protected from blame and how much will he cost to keep? Seaside Joe 1367

Seattle Seahawks Move 'From Hunter to Hunted' - QB Geno Smith - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have become a team with a target on their back, according to Geno Smith.

Wednesday Round-Up: DK Metcalf No. 13 On ESPN's NFL Top 25 Under 25 List

Seattle’s 24-year-old wideout DK Metcalf ranks high on ESPN’s 25 Under 25 list.

Week 13 Injury Report: Seahawks at Rams

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 13 game against the Rams, including Wednesday’s practice participation.

Draft notes from CFB week 13 « Seahawks Draft Blog

There were a couple of big takeaways from the South Carolina vs Clemson game. First of all, Clemson’s D-line reminds me of Premier League side Manchester United. Big names, big expectations, lots of hype. Yet they consistently flatter to deceive. I can’t recall a game recently where they dominated. However, that defeat to Notre Dame lives long in the memory where they got their arses kicked in the trenches.

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams - National Football Post

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Football 101: A close look at run defense's returning issues - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks were ripped on the ground again Sunday in their overtime loss to the Raiders. What are the problems? Dave Wyman breaks it down.

NFL Draft insider on why '22 Seahawks class hit, possible '23 targets - Seattle Sports

Brock and Salk talked to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller to get his read on the Seahawks' rookies and what they could do in the '23 draft.

Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates - The News Tribune

The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany.

Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.

NFC West News

No-Win November: Los Angeles Rams Winless in November For Second-Straight Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams continue to struggle this season, they failed to win a single game in the month of November.

Matthew Stafford injury update: Who starts against Seahawks? - Turf Show Times

Bryce Perkins will start against the Seahawks

Rams-Seahawks, Part I: Previews, news, injury updates, scores and more - Turf Show Times

L.A. could end its slide by keeping alive the winning streak against Seattle

Cardinals’ Pass Coverage Issues - Revenge of the Birds

Apparently, Vance Jospeh must have thought coming into the Chargers game that his defense would be able to stop pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen’s patented motion out passes by having one of the CBs chase the motion through traffic in man coverage.

Should Arizona Cardinals Want to Fire Kliff Kingsbury, Now's the Time - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are already a few days into their bye week, but should they want to rid themselves of Kliff Kingsbury, now's the time to do so.

Christian McCaffrey Misses 49ers Practice, While Arik Armstead Returns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Christian McCaffrey is missing in action for the 49ers Wednesday practice, while Arik Armstead makes his return after about two months out.

49ers news: Who has the better skill players, the 49ers or the Dolphins? - Niners Nation

The game will be decided in the trenches, but you can’t ignore all of the speed and skill on the perimeter

Around The NFL

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 13 predictions - The Athletic

The Bengals' Burrow threw for 696 yards, six touchdowns and one interception against the Chiefs in two wins last season.

NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Josh Allen, Mac Jones? - ESPN.com

Are the Pats sold on their quarterback? What's with Buffalo's red zone interceptions? And what's next for Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa?

Packers like what they saw from Jordan Love in place of Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

It doesn’t take long to go through Jordan Love’s performance -- play by play, throw by throw -- from Sunday’s relief appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Green Bay Packers' backup quarterback took only 10 snaps, nine of which were throws.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video - NFL.com

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bills visit the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football".

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson - NFL.com

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play - National Football Post

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday.

James Robinson already frustrated with Jets - Larry Brown Sports

A month after being traded to the New York Jets, running back James Robinson is already upset with his role, or lack thereof.

The 7 most interesting Week 13 games & why the two worst may be the two most compelling

Week 13 has a number of huge games on the slate as the NFL playoff picture comes into focus, and ironically, two of the most interesting ones feature 3 teams that aren't even sniffing the playoffs.

How D.J. Reader Makes Bengals a Postseason Threat | Football Outsiders

With the running game returning to prominence in 2022, the presence of a top-flight nose tackle makes Cincinnati's defense a force to be reckoned with.