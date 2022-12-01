Podcast: Decisions, decisions for the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, courtesy of the hot mess of a season that the Denver Broncos are having in year one of the Russell Wilson era. Denver has two brutal games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs to come in as many weeks, so 3-10 seems very likely for a team that hoped to be 10-3 by this point.

One of the storylines from this season is the play of Geno Smith, which has exceeded expectations and suddenly created a legitimate debate over whether or not the Seahawks should go for a QB of the Future as their main target in 2023. Meanwhile, the defense has been more bad than good for much of this season, and with two first-round picks perhaps it’s the defense that needs prioritizing come the spring.

Decisions, decisions...

Field Gulls podcast host Dayna O’Gorman is once again joined by special guest Emory Hunt of CBS Sports HQ for the Field Gulls Podcast! They talk about the Draft but also Pete Carroll, Geno Smith (Emory said Seattle should keep Geno way back in October!), and more.

Show Description:

Host Dayna O’Gorman welcomes back Emory Hunt from CBS Sports HQ and Football Game Plan to talk about how six weeks ago he said Seattle should keep Geno for the long term and focus on the defense in the draft. Plus, they discuss Pete Carroll and how his style of coaching works.

