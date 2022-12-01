‘He still hasn’t lost a step’ - Seahawks discuss facing Bobby Wagner in Rams game

Russell Wilson isn’t the only prominent, legendary former Seattle Seahawks player who left the team this past offseason.

Bobby Wagner was a cap casualty, ending a memorable ten-season run as the team’s starting middle linebacker. Wagner later signed with his hometown Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a Super Bowl win and looking to repeat. Unfortunately for Bobby, for the second year in a row he finds himself on a team that’s 3-8 and out of the playoff hunt heading into December.

This Sunday will mark Wagner’s first game against the Seahawks since the team released him. If opinion of Wilson has been a bit divisive in recent times, there is no denying how universally beloved Wagner is among Seahawks fans and his former teammates. Here’s a sampling of quotes from players and Pete Carroll on Bobby and the experience of going up against him.

DK Metcalf

“Even though it’s year 10, 11, or 30, he still hasn’t lost a step,” Metcalf said, grinning after saying 30 (via Seahawks.com). “He’s very smart. I’m pretty sure this is going to be the game that he circled, and he’s going to try to prove something, and prove that he’s still got it. I think it’s going to be a fun matchup.”

Cody Barton

“I learned a lot from him,” he said. “We played together for three years, and he taught me a lot of tricks of the trade in the linebacker position. Not just on the field, but I would say off of the field, a lot about life as well… He taught me the power of good habits and the discipline that you have in your life. How it translates from on the field to off of the field and vice versa.”

Clint Hurtt

“Hall of Fame person… His way of leadership is a great one, because he brings guys together. Him as an individual, as a person, his leadership style, he’s outstanding. I think the world of him.”

Pete Carroll

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him. It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go.”

Wagner’s season to date in Los Angeles consists of 90 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 3 passes defensed, a blocked field goal, and 100% of defensive snaps played. If you care about PFF grades, he is a sparkling 90. While the Rams defense as a whole has been middling, Wagner has been one of the bright spots of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ group.

Here’s to Bobby continuing to play like a Hall of Famer... all while the Seahawks come away with the W.