Podcast: Seahawks vs. Rams preview show with Jacson Bevens!

It’s been five years since the Seattle Seahawks’ last road win over the Los Angeles Rams. That was Sean McVay’s first season with the Rams and one of the final games with a whole Legion of Boom. A dropped Cooper Kupp touchdown pass saved the day for the Seahawks, who won 16-10 despite having a +3 turnover edge.

This version of the Rams is McVay’s worst and with the injuries they’ve suffered it’s going to be impossible for them to make the playoffs. Sitting at 3-8, LA will be without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald (among a host of others) as they look to end a five-game losing skid against the Seahawks, who desperately need a win to stay above .500 and end their two-game losing streak. Seattle can’t afford to drop too many more games before both their division and playoff hopes go down the drain.

To preview this game, we have a bit of a podcast fusion! Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens and Cigar Thoughts podcast host Jacson Bevens joined up for a live streamed preview show, which you can rewatch here. Otherwise, this is all available in podcast form.

Show Description:

Field Gulls writer and host of the Cigar Thoughts podcast Jacson Bevens joins Dan to look ahead to this Sunday’s matchup with the Rams, and give his overall thoughts on the Seahawks playoff chances, the future at QB, the status of the NFC West and the heavy weight of hope and elevated expectations.

Audio:

