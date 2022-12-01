Seahawks Thursday injury report for Rams game: Illness spreading across the team

The Seattle Seahawks were back at practice again on Thursday ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium. There were not many significant injuries when reading the Thursday injury report, but one thing really stood out.

The illness going around the Seahawks locker room grew today to knock out eight players. Pete Carroll didn't walk to media today so it's unclear if this is a danger to knock these players out of Sunday's game or what. We'll learn more about that Friday: pic.twitter.com/lMWjGhD1TW — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 2, 2022

There were even more players on the injury report due to an illness on the Thursday report than there originally were on Wednesday. Phil Haynes and Al Woods both battled through it to register as full participants in practice, but eight players sat out with the illness. Most notably left guard Damien Lewis, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

By far the best news is that safety Ryan Neal is practicing after suffering a bruised elbow against the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle added safety Jonathan Abram off waivers for extra depth.

The hope is the illness does not linger around too long and the players are able to recover in time to play in Sunday’s game. Teams are often cautious with their players in practice this time of year to make sure they are in game shape every weekend. But the fact it is so many players that are all out with an illness is a bit concerning. These are not listed as COVID illnesses but we are in the midst of flu and cold season. Friday’s injury report will be more telling for the player statuses of Sunday’s game.