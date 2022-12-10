 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon Rhattigan returning to Seahawks’ 53-man roster

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks reserve linebacker and special teams standout Jon Rhattigan is ready to return to action, one year after tearing his ACL.

Pete Carroll confirmed on Friday that with safety Josh Jones moving to injured reserve with his hamstring injury, Rhattigan will take his spot on the active roster. Today is Saturday so it should only be a matter of time before that roster move is made official.

Rhattigan joined the Seahawks in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Army. He found himself playing on special teams, notably recovering a fumble on a kick return against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short when he tore his ACL in the team’s December loss at the Los Angeles Rams. Rhattigan began this year on PUP/reserve, but he always had a chance to play this season and that’s what will happen.

The return of Rhattigan provides an extra boost to a Seahawks special teams group that is quietly 2nd in DVOA after a rough start to the season. While Rhattigan hasn’t had a defensive snap yet, he also figures to be additional linebacker depth.

