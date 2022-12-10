Injury updates and opponent previews. Get yourself ready for Sunday’s big game. All that and more, below in the links.

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Panthers - Seaside Joe

Run, Run, and Run some more: Seaside Joe 1376

Another thing to remember « Seahawks Draft Blog

Further to my point earlier in the week about how people view the quarterback class, I wanted to raise another point.

Rost: What to watch for when Seahawks host Panthers in Week 14 - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down everything Seahawks fans need to know about the Panthers thanks to this week's edition of The Huddle.

Pete Carroll Preview: Seahawks RB health, matchup with Panthers - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll broke down the Seahawks' upcoming matchup with the Panthers and the challenges Carolina presents during The Pete Carroll Preview.

Kenneth Walker III & DeeJay Dallas Game-Day Decisions, A Jamal Adams Update & More From Pete Carroll - Seahawks.com

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Things To Know About the Seahawks’ Week 14 Opponent, The Carolina Panthers - Seahawks.com

Learn more about the Carolina Panthers, who will visit Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Having Fun' With Seattle's Offensive Weapons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Geno Smith has plenty of offensive weapons to work with, leading to a dynamic Seahawks offense.

NFC West News

49ers news: Is Kyle Shanahan evolving as a coach? - Niners Nation

Shanahan has been forced to evolve with all of the moving parts. But has it been enough?

The 49ers List Nick Bosa as Questionable for Sunday's Game against the Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has a hamstring injury and will be a game-time decision against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anonymous Staffer Slams Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

One anonymous personnel staffer had choice words for Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim.

The heat is turning up on Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim - Revenge of the Birds

There has been a lot of talk about Kliff Kingsbury being on the hot seat a lot lately. But his boss is also on the hot seat, according to a couple recent articles from national media members.

Rams bake Raiders: The Good, the bad, and the ugly from Thursday night - Turf Show Times

With less than 48 hours on the team Mayfield leads his new teammates to their first victory in six weeks

Rams-Raiders: 6 winners, 4 losers from thrilling Hollywood finish - Turf Show Times

Thursday Night Football featured a made-for-movie finish after QB was cast-off by Panthers

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield? - Larry Brown Sports

Did the Los Angeles Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield when he left the Carolina Panthers and ended up with the Rams.

Baker Mayfield Steals Show But Los Angeles Rams Defense Comes Up Big in Win vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

On a night where Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield received some well-deserved praise, it was LA's defense that gave the Rams a chance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Around The NFL

What If Justin Herbert Isn't All That Great? | Football Outsiders

An old man yells at a cloud that's shaped like Justin Herbert.

NFL Week 14 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 14, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

CeeDee Lamb taking flight as Cowboys' No. 1 WR - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Lamb continues to work despite posting breakout numbers this season: 'I'm not nearly where I want to be yet.'

Biggest NFC North questions and a prediction for 2023 - ESPN.com

As the Lions get set to host the Vikings, the top of the division looks a lot different. Will it last, and do the Bears finally have a franchise QB?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 9 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Biggest threat to Bengals' AFC title defense: Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins? Why is Derrick Henry slumping? - NFL.com

Cincinnati's rounding into form once again. So, who is the biggest threat to the Bengals' AFC title defense? Bucky Brooks ranks the top three contenders. Plus, what's wrong with Derrick Henry?

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen - NFL.com

Will Daniel Jones and the Giants pull off an upset over the Eagles? Can Jets QB Mike White hang with Bills superstar Josh Allen? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Why everyone loves Mike White, the Jets quarterback and ultimate family man - The Athletic

White is popular with fans, teammates, anyone who crosses his path. There's no one he'd rather be with, though, than his wife and twins.

Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record - CBSSports.com

Here are some bold predictions for Week 14, including Brock Purdy winning his first start