SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans regain confidence

The Seattle Seahawks have a big week, with a matchup Sunday in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers before a short turnaround and a key Thursday Night Football showdown with the NFC West leading San Francisco 49ers. How those two games turn out could go a long way towards determining whether or not the Hawks will be able to surprise observers and make the postseason, or whether what has been a season of unforeseen success will turn to disappointment.

Regardless of what happens over the final month of the season and where the Seahawks finish, the victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 got fan confidence moving back in the right direction.

A pair of rough losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders had led to a small dip in fan confidence. It’s nothing like the “small dip” in confidence that fans of the Denver Broncos have experienced during the 2022 season, however.

As for why the confidence of Broncos fans is so low, well, it appears that they are extremely disappointed with their new found franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, who fans across the league voted as the most disappointing veteran quarter of 2022 in a landslide.

On the bright side for Denver fans, they have another five years and $144M of guarantees to figure out what is going on and right the ship.