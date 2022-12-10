Seahawks elevate pair from practice squad

On Sunday afternoon the Seattle Seahawks will face the Carolina Panthers in a matchup they must win in order to maintain their hold on the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race.

Questions abound regarding who will be at running back for the Hawks when they take to the field, with injuries having taken a significant toll on the position so far this season. Chris Carson was forced to retire on the eve of training camp due to a neck injury, while Rashaad Penny was presumably lost for the season in a Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, though he remains optimistic he could return for the postseason.

Add in injuries to Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas, and all of a sudden it’s third down back Travis Homer and claimed off waivers midseason Tony Jones who could potentially be the only healthy backs on the 53 man roster Sunday. As such, ahead of the game against the Panthers, the Hawks added some depth at the position by elevating Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad.

The Seahawks also elevated Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad and made the activation of Jon Rhattigan from the Physically Unable to Perform list official Saturday afternoon.