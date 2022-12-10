Seahawks injury updates: Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas not expected to play vs. Panthers

We’ve got some Field Gulls After Dark for you on the eve of a big game for the Seattle Seahawks against the Carolina Panthers. Seattle’s running back room is pretty decimated after injuries to Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Neither player practiced at all this week and were given the “questionable” designation on Friday.

While a lot can change from now until about 90 minutes before kickoff, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says both Walker and Dallas are likely going to miss this one.

#Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker (questionable, foot) is not expected to play Sunday vs. Carolina, per source. He’s labeled a game-time decision but is considered a long shot barring surprise. Seahawks hope to have him for TNF vs. 49ers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 11, 2022

#Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas considered long shot to play, per sources, while Kenneth Walker III still considered 50/50. Both labeled game-time decisions but not as much optimism around Dallas. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 11, 2022

Walker has an ankle strain, whereas Dallas has a high ankle sprain. The Seahawks promoted Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad on Saturday, and with Travis Homer ready to return this means the Seahawks will presumably roll with Homer, Tony Jones, and Igwebuike at RB against the Panthers.

On the plus side, it looks like DK Metcalf should be good to go for later this afternoon after popping up on the injury report with a hip issue.