Seahawks vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) started December on the right foot, and now embark on a stretch of four home games over the final five weeks of the regular season. Coming to Lumen Field for the first time since 2016 are the Carolina Panthers (4-8), who are well-rested after their bye week.

Seattle ended November with consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, but rebounded with a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams that put them right back in playoff position. That win over the Rams did come at a cost, as running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are both expected to be out for this one. Travis Homer is thankfully back so he will be RB1 for a day, and it’s a game the Seahawks still have to win to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West and also remain in a wild card spot.

When the Panthers started the season, Baker Mayfield was the team’s top quarterback and Matt Rhule was the head coach. Rhule got fired, while Mayfield got injured and benched and replaced by PJ Walker. Mayfield is now with the Los Angeles Rams, PJ Walker is a backup again, and Sam Darnold is the starter on a team coached by Steve Wilks. Carolina has yet to win on the road this season and they’ve gone 0-3 against the NFC West. However, the Seahawks are 0-3 against the NFC South. Something has to give!

Here are all the details fans need on this important Week 14 showdown, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth (sideline reporter: Kristina Pink)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

Odds

The Seahawks are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.5.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)