2022 NFL Season: Week 14 early games open thread, Seahawks playoff rooting guide

There are two 10 AM games of consequence that Seattle Seahawks fans should pay attention to!

FOX has the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants, who are 7-4-1 and a half-game ahead of the Seahawks. Obviously the way to fix that problem is have the Eagles get a W in New Jersey.

For a team on the outside looking in, the Detroit Lions are 5-7 and only two games back of the Seahawks in the WC race. Seattle does have the tiebreaker so that is key, but if the Minnesota Vikings can win that game then we can pretty much cross out this resurgent Detroit side from postseason contention. I suppose you can root for a Detroit win and that the Seahawks win the NFC West and hopefully overtake Minnesota in the standings but... come on, please be realistic.

Lastly, we want the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’s part of the 1 PM slate so not this thread, but a 49ers loss is good for the Seahawks and could potentially put Seattle in a position to take first place in the NFC West on Thursday night.

