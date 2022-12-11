2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Panthers 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks have a really brutal three-game stretch against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and even the New York Jets. You’re looking at an elite offense on either side of two top-shelf defenses.

So it is imperative for the Seahawks to take care of the 4-8 Carolina Panthers. They haven’t won on the road this season and are 0-3 against the NFC West. Sam Darnold might have done us a solid by beating the Denver Broncos but he is still a bad quarterback. D’Onta Foreman is a threat to this struggling Seahawks run defense, while Brian Burns poses a challenge to Seattle’s offensive line.

Seattle hasn’t played anything resembling a complete game since maybe the second Arizona Cardinals game but I’d argue the win over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23rd. Now would be the ideal time to play your best football... but they’ve got a few injuries that may make that a bit harder.

We’ll take any win we can get.

SEA!!!!