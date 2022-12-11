Today is Sunday and your Seattle Seahawks start a critical stretch in their schedule wherein the next two games are at home. First up, a struggling but feisty Carolina team that will most definitely be handing the ball off a ton. Have the Seahawks fixed their run fits or will they continue to be man-handled by any and all offensive lines? Tune in to find out!

Seahawks News

'Tremendous' Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas to See Big Workload vs. Carolina Panthers? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers ... but if his recent efforts to overcome injury are any indication, he could be in line to not only play, but make a significant impact.

The Relationship: Seahawks-Panthers - Seaside Joe

Do Seahawks need Metcalf and Lockett to repeat 'special' performances? - Seattle Sports

Do the Seahawks need both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to have big games vs Carolina like they did in L.A? Michael Bumpus explains.

Seahawks begin defining 2-game stretch by hosting Panthers - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks begin a two-game stretch that could define their season when they host Carolina before taking on the 49ers at home.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Four Storylines to Follow vs. New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will play their final primetime game in 2022 when they play against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Cardinals’ WR Rondale Moore and CB Byron Murphy ruled out vs Patriots - Revenge of the Birds

Greg Dortch logged two consecutive full practices; He will start in place of Moore

Rams Week 14 offensive grades: Is Van Jefferson ready for a promotion? - Turf Show Times

Jefferson scored his 10th career TD in TNF win

Baker Mayfield's Supporting Cast Helps Orchestrate Los Angeles Rams Hollywood Ending - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The duo of Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson helped Baker Mayfield put together the comeback win over the Raiders.

Five Things the 49ers Need to Know About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down five things the San Francisco 49ers need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers news: Brock Purdy’s former teammates explain what made him ‘their guy’ - Niners Nation

While many are skeptical just how quickly Purdy will acclimate to the speed and demands of the pro game, those who know him on and off the field are not.

Around The NFL

Kirk Cousins, Vikings players loved 'Lil Kirko' fan in chains - Larry Brown Sports

Minnesota Vikings players are loving the young Kirk Cousins look-alike fan who attended the team's recent games.

Sunday NFL Liveblog: Eagles, Giants Fight for Playoffs | Football Outsiders

Week 14 could see the first playoff tickets punched, as the Eagles, Vikings and Chiefs could secure their spots in the postseason tournament.

Ravens' Tyler Huntley thrives as the underdog - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

With Lamar Jackson sidelined by a knee injury, Huntley will get the start against the Steelers.

Broncos look to break 13-game losing streak against Chiefs - Denver Broncos- ESPN

The Broncos have still never won a game where Patrick Mahomes was starting against them. Can they pull off the improbable amid their disastrous season?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Week 14 injuries: Lamar Jackson reportedly out vs. Steelers; Trevor Lawrence, Saquon Barkley questionable - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at the final injury reports and game statuses heading into Week 14