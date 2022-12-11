Seahawks vs. Panthers: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Carolina Panthers in the late FOX doubleheader window of Week 14, but they’re taking a clear back seat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers in terms of television distribution.

As usual, 506 Sports does the broadcast coverage maps, and you’ll notice that if you aren’t in virtually the whole of the Pacific Northwest (sorry, Southern Oregon), Alaska, or the Carolinas then you are getting the Bucs-49ers on your local FOX affiliate. See if you’re in blue!

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth are on the call at Lumen Field. These two worked the Seahawks’ shutout loss to the 49ers in Week 2, while Amin handled Seattle’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Eagles-Giants (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Vikings-Lions (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Texans-Cowboys (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Jets-Bills (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ravens-Steelers (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Browns-Bengals (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Jaguars-Titans (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

1 PM

Chiefs-Broncos, 1:05 PM (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Buccaneers-49ers, 1:25 PM (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Panthers-Seahawks, 1:25 PM (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink