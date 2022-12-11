Shelby Harris, Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas inactive against Panthers

It is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and injuries have taken their toll on the roster of the Seattle Seahawks, in particular at running back.

The Seahawks have been no stranger to injuries at the position throughout the years, though the group has been particularly hard hit this season. With Rashaad Penny already on injured reserve and without Travis Homer, the Hawks lost both DeeJay Dallas and Ken Walker against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. That led to the team turning toTony Jones, who had only been with the team since being claimed off the waiver wire from the New Orleans Saints on October 10.

Against Carolina Seattle will again be shorthanded, with both Walker and Dallas inactive, which gives them a small amount of extra rest ahead of the important Thursday matchup against the first place San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

The full list of inactives is: