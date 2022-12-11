Twitter reacts to the Seahawks getting ground into dust by Panthers rushing attack

Carolina fired their terrible head coach, made a QB change, and have a legitimate shot at a horrible division, huh pic.twitter.com/O60FOF97VR — Wallace Delery (@WallaceDelery) December 12, 2022

We deserve to just take a second and cheer up after that one, so here was unarguably the best moment of that entire game, in my mind.

Drew Lock still one of my favorite Seahawks players pic.twitter.com/IdHha3jFHb — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) December 11, 2022

A close second would probably have to be Tyler Lockett.

‍ ¡QUÉ CONCENTRACIÓOON!



Cómo se mantuvo Tyler Lockett dentro del campo#NFLxFOX pic.twitter.com/dw4cLvWPO5 — FOX Impacto NFL (@FOXImpactoNFL) December 11, 2022

And Kam Chancellor made an appearance (along with Jamal Adams).

And this also happened today.

The Denver Broncos have been eliminated from NFL postseason contention. pic.twitter.com/eV0X3HNlU1 — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2022

Big news: The #Seahawks now have the #2 overall pick with the Broncos losing to the Chiefs. Broncos have a worse S.O.S. than the Bears, which moves them up to take their spot! pic.twitter.com/iZ0aMGhtz8 — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 12, 2022

Drew Lock’s antics aside, we should be happy that the Denver Broncos lost, because that was about the only good thing that happened for the Seattle Seahawks today. But none of this changes the fact that there is a very real possibility that the Carolina Panthers make it into the playoffs and the Seahawks do not. And this would be well deserved, at least in Seattle’s case. This defense is quite simply beyond inept; for the second week in a row, they have faced an underwhelming offense starting a backup quarterback and allowed them to operate like a finely oiled road grader. The playoffs look like a long shot, and you will have a hard time convincing me otherwise. To be fair, it isn’t all on one person... there is plenty of blame to spread around!

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson in Cabo after missing the playoffs pic.twitter.com/LQWTXwLYKJ — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) March 8, 2022

Panthers get the recovery and that'll be that. Seahawks have lost 3 of 4, all 4 this year to the vaunted NFC South and fall out of the NFC playoff picture. And now they play the 49ers and Chiefs after that. https://t.co/lwMNECSn8f — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2022

Seahawks have allowed 805 rushing yards (and counting) over their last four games.



Panthers: 190 (still 7 minutes left)

Rams: 171

Raiders: 283

Bucs: 161



8 rushes for 68 yards that TD drive from CAR — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) December 12, 2022

The Seahawks have given up 961 yards rushing in the last five games combined — John ️‍ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) December 12, 2022

How can u blame the DC when we have idiots on the field. You can’t fix stupid. — Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) December 12, 2022

I'm going to watch Christmas movies. They will bring me more joy than these games. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) December 12, 2022

Comprehensively awful game for the #Seahawks:



— Poorly coached

— Geno’s worst game of the season

— Defense is as bad or worse than it was at the beginning of the season



Can’t get embarrassed by the Panthers like that at home and expect to be taken seriously. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 12, 2022

Touchdown Panthers. Blackshear runs it in from eight yards out. Missed tackles galore and the Seahawks now find themselves down 10 with under seven minutes to play.



That's a finishing drive. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 12, 2022

Can’t stop them? Wth — Jowee (@ilovejowee) December 12, 2022

.@KamChancellor must be scratching his eyes out watching this — Geno Smith fan (@iiieaton_) December 12, 2022

All I want for Christmas is a decent run defense. Doesn't even have to be great...just decent — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) December 11, 2022

That’s where the long drives early come back and hurt. A worn down defense: Panthers have run 63 plays and have a 34:39-18:24 time of possession advantage. #Seahawks — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) December 12, 2022

Man the Panthers found something with this orbit into gun Gt-wrap. Seattle can’t stop it — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 11, 2022

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Seahawks have allowed 150 rushing yards in four straight games, their longest single-season streak since 1981. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 12, 2022

Geno Smith had a rough game. Like, the roughest of his season, and the kind of game that makes any long-shot hope of an MVP bid seem increasingly unlikely. Still, people are wasting little time in dumping all over the guy who has proven everybody wrong all season... so keep up the hate. Just don’t expect to hear anything in return.

Turns out Geno Smith is Geno Smith after all — Arizona Joe (@TomBledsoe11) December 12, 2022

The Panthers didn’t simply “luck out” in this one, but they certainly had some lucky plays that I think you would be hard pressed to repeat on a weekly basis. Like that one catch... you know the one.

Gonna make sure to go to some kiegel classes so I can be good at catching the football — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) December 11, 2022

that saints and raiders crew over turn this — irreversibly genopilled but it's festive ❄ (@cmikesspinmove) December 11, 2022

What?! I get up for one second and miss the catch of the year?

Incredible catch. — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) December 11, 2022

That didn’t stop Pete from challenging it.

Ocean’s 11, but me assembling a team of skilled professionals from around the globe to steal Pete Carroll’s challenge flag — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 2, 2022

Was yelling at the TV for Pete not to challenge this — HopelessNotRomantic (@BrianUnbothered) December 11, 2022

Why did the Seahawks challenge that — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 11, 2022

As has been the case for the last few weeks, people had some opinions about some critical calls that did not go in favor of Seattle. This week, it was a non-call that resulted (indirectly, obviously) in a pick on what most assumed was a free play.

Here's the play that resulted in Geno Smith's second INT of the day, where he thought he had a free play. Two Panthers at the LOS appear to have jumped offsides before the snap. pic.twitter.com/YMOufLQNP4 — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) December 11, 2022

Everyone on offense thought that was a free play. It should've been. Where the hell was the offside call?? #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) December 11, 2022

But you can still find some reason for optimism here and there. Like how the Seahawks still have two of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

Some #Seahawks positives (and believe me, this was a difficult process):



Pass protection, particularly from the tackles, was excellent

Tyler Lockett is still Tyler Lockett

Geno Smith had a decent second quarter and the process still felt right? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 12, 2022

Anyway, hopefully this team remembers something that it forgot during the bye week, because they have looked awful recently. They will need to figure it out if they want to climb back into the NFC playoff picture.