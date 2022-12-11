 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Seahawks getting ground into dust by Panthers rushing attack

The Seahawks gave up over 200 yards on the ground yet again.

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

We deserve to just take a second and cheer up after that one, so here was unarguably the best moment of that entire game, in my mind.

A close second would probably have to be Tyler Lockett.

And Kam Chancellor made an appearance (along with Jamal Adams).

And this also happened today.

Drew Lock’s antics aside, we should be happy that the Denver Broncos lost, because that was about the only good thing that happened for the Seattle Seahawks today. But none of this changes the fact that there is a very real possibility that the Carolina Panthers make it into the playoffs and the Seahawks do not. And this would be well deserved, at least in Seattle’s case. This defense is quite simply beyond inept; for the second week in a row, they have faced an underwhelming offense starting a backup quarterback and allowed them to operate like a finely oiled road grader. The playoffs look like a long shot, and you will have a hard time convincing me otherwise. To be fair, it isn’t all on one person... there is plenty of blame to spread around!

Geno Smith had a rough game. Like, the roughest of his season, and the kind of game that makes any long-shot hope of an MVP bid seem increasingly unlikely. Still, people are wasting little time in dumping all over the guy who has proven everybody wrong all season... so keep up the hate. Just don’t expect to hear anything in return.

The Panthers didn’t simply “luck out” in this one, but they certainly had some lucky plays that I think you would be hard pressed to repeat on a weekly basis. Like that one catch... you know the one.

That didn’t stop Pete from challenging it.

As has been the case for the last few weeks, people had some opinions about some critical calls that did not go in favor of Seattle. This week, it was a non-call that resulted (indirectly, obviously) in a pick on what most assumed was a free play.

But you can still find some reason for optimism here and there. Like how the Seahawks still have two of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

Anyway, hopefully this team remembers something that it forgot during the bye week, because they have looked awful recently. They will need to figure it out if they want to climb back into the NFC playoff picture.

In This Stream

NFL 2022, Week 14: Seahawks take on Panthers in crucial home game

View all 20 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...