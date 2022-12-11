2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Denver loses to Chiefs, Russell Wilson suffers scary concussion

The Denver Broncos (3-10) made one hell of an effort to rally from 27-0 down against the Kansas City Chiefs, but in the end the Chiefs hung on for a 34-28 road win that sees them move one step closer to wrapping up another AFC West title.

We have done a lot of these “Haha Broncos lose” posts as a tongue-in-cheek sort of deal but the draft pick situation aside, the story of this game as it relates to Seattle Seahawks fans is the frightening concussion that Russell Wilson suffered as he tried to lead his team to an all-time comeback victory.

Down 34-21, Wilson scrambled for a first down and was hit from behind by former Seahawks teammate Frank Clark and was clearly in a very woozy state down on the turf at the Kansas City 1-yard line. The eyes tell you everything you need to know about what injury Wilson had. I will warn you that this video is hard to watch but thankfully it does not autoplay.

CBS later caught Wilson with a knot on the right side of his head. Obviously, Wilson was ruled out with a concussion and did not return. Brett Rypien came in and threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, who had a hat trick of TDs on the evening. While the Broncos turned two of Patrick Mahomes’ three interceptions into offensive touchdowns, the last pick was countered by a game-ending pick by Rypien.

L'Jarius Sneed gives the Chiefs the ball right back!







Wilson finished the day 23/36 for 247 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pick-six thrown on a heads up play by Willie Gay, who tipped the ball to himself on 4th and 1 and ran it back the other way to give the Chiefs that 27-0 lead. Russell was also sacked six times behind a preseason quality OL, so he was taking a beating even before the concussion. Here’s at least a positive highlight of him getting to experience the joy of one of those “screen pass touchdowns” thingies...

Marlon Mack takes the screen for a TD! We've got a game in Denver







On the Kansas City side, Patrick Mahomes might have had those turnovers but he also did Mahomes things like this...

And this...

Draft Pick Status: Tankathon says the Broncos’ 2023 first-round pick, which belongs to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade, is 2nd overall based on the strength of schedule tiebreaker with the Chicago Beras.

Up next: Denver stays at home to take on the Arizona Cardinals (4-8). I don’t know the extent of Wilson’s concussion but it is very possible today was Russ’ final game of an incredibly difficult first season with the Broncos. Keep in mind that he had a horrible concussion back at NC State that led to him leaving the field in an ambulance, and during his time in Seattle, there were a couple of notable instances where a concussion was possible but never confirmed. What happened in Denver today was definitely a concussion and you hate to see that happen.