Hey, y’all. Lots to unpack today. Lots of takes this coming week. Start digesting yesterday’s horrible loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the Carolina Panthers by clicking on any of the links below. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Panthers: Stock Up, Stock Down - Seaside Joe

What Seattle learned about themselves in Week 14: Seaside Joe 1378

Instant reaction: The Seahawks are not good « Seahawks Draft Blog

What a horrible weekend

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 30-24 loss to Panthers - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports 710 AM make sense of the Seahawks' 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Seahawks need to 'get our act together' as run D struggles continue - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks continue to struggle mightily against the run on defense, with the Carolina Panthers rushing for over 200 yards in Week 14.

Panthers vs. Seahawks - NFL Game Recap - December 11, 2022 | ESPN

Get a recap of the Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks football game.

Rapid Reaction: Panthers Control The Clock And The Run Game In Upset Win Over Short-Handed Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Notes and takeaways from a 30-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday at Lumen FIeld.

Seattle Seahawks Can't Overcome Early 17-Point Deficit, Suffer Devastating Loss to Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once again bulldozed on the ground defensively and hamstrung by an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances took a major hit with the team laying an egg in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on their home field.

Seattle Seahawks Running Game Falls Silent Without Ken Walker in Loss vs. Panthers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks had a difficult day on the ground Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, turning in a season-low 46 rushing yards, with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll touching post-game on some of the reasons why Seattle's rushing attack simply struggled to get going.

NFC West News

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Patriots-Cardinals game on 'Monday Night Football' - NFL.com

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the New England Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

Arizona Cardinals’ Three Keys to Victory vs. New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals desperately need a win on Monday Night Football against the . Here’s three keys to victory to ensure that happens.

Brock Purdy Proves to be an Upgrade in 49ers 35-7 Win Against the Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy had an incredible game against the Buccaneers. He is proving to be an upgrade and the key to unlocking the 49ers offense.

49ers News: Deebo Samuel injury mars otherwise dominant win over Buccaneers - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers defeat of the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and L.A. Rams: The drama in six easy steps - Turf Show Times

A simmering plot for three quarters that ended with a burst of action

Sean McVay Reveals Los Angeles Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have turned to four different quarterbacks throughout the season, but barring any injuries, Baker Mayfield will finish the season as the starter.

Around The NFL

Lions had crazy way of implementing Penei Sewell trick play - Larry Brown Sports

The Detroit Lions had a fairly ridiculous way of implementing the play that Penei Sewell iced Sunday's game with.

NFL Week 14 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 14.

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.

NFL Week 14 takeaways: Brock Purdy, 49ers roll; Lions roaring, Giants crumbling - The Athletic

The 49ers are certainly still relevant with Mr. Irrelevant at QB. Meanwhile, the streaking Lions suddenly have a playoff berth within sight.

NFL Week 14 grades: Cowboys earn 'C' for unimpressive win, Tom Brady's Buccaneers get an 'F' for blowout loss - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 14 grades for every team that played Sunday and Monday