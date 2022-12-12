Injury Updates: Kenneth Walker III ‘day-to-day’ with ankle strain, Al Woods has sore Achilles

The Seattle Seahawks went into the Carolina Panthers game missing their top two running backs, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, and then defensive lineman Shelby Harris missed out at the last minute with the flu. As if that wasn’t enough, big defensive tackle Al Woods left the game with what was described as a heel injury and did not return.

With a short week to prepare for the vaunted San Francisco 49ers, rest and recovery isn’t really an option. Seattle did not practice on Monday but since the team plays on Thursday, an estimated practice report was released. In other words, had the Seahawks practiced we would’ve seen a limited practice for Walker and no practice for Dallas, Al Woods, Shelby Harris, or Ryan Neal.

With a Thursday game, Seahawks have to produce an injury report today. This is an estimation, since Seattle held only a walkthrough. Maybe promising that Walker listed as limited, though Carroll also said they hoped to get him out there some and then assess his progress: pic.twitter.com/ATtI1Xeku2 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 12, 2022

Woods has a sore Achilles according to Pete Carroll, and this may relate to an old injury he had. His status for Thursday is up in the air but anything with the Achilles seems like reason to be cautious, especially on a short week.

Pete on Al Woods: "It looks like, from what we can tell, it’s somewhat of an old injury but it’s not the Achilles rupture-type thing. But he’s got a sore Achilles today. We’ll need to see what happens, see how it goes this week.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 12, 2022

Walker’s injury, termed as an ankle strain last week, doesn’t have any real updates outside of the goal to have Kenneth get some work in to see if he can go. If he can’t, then you can kiss any slim hope of a running game goodbye.