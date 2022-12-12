 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Updates: Kenneth Walker III ‘day-to-day’ with ankle strain, Al Woods has sore Achilles

By Mookie Alexander
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks went into the Carolina Panthers game missing their top two running backs, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, and then defensive lineman Shelby Harris missed out at the last minute with the flu. As if that wasn’t enough, big defensive tackle Al Woods left the game with what was described as a heel injury and did not return.

With a short week to prepare for the vaunted San Francisco 49ers, rest and recovery isn’t really an option. Seattle did not practice on Monday but since the team plays on Thursday, an estimated practice report was released. In other words, had the Seahawks practiced we would’ve seen a limited practice for Walker and no practice for Dallas, Al Woods, Shelby Harris, or Ryan Neal.

Woods has a sore Achilles according to Pete Carroll, and this may relate to an old injury he had. His status for Thursday is up in the air but anything with the Achilles seems like reason to be cautious, especially on a short week.

Walker’s injury, termed as an ankle strain last week, doesn’t have any real updates outside of the goal to have Kenneth get some work in to see if he can go. If he can’t, then you can kiss any slim hope of a running game goodbye.

