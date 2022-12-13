Your Seattle Seahawks had a lot to say immediately following Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Pete Carroll had even more to say Monday morning. Follow Field Gulls to catch up on all the analysis as the Seahawks prepare for a season-defining confrontation with the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday. Thank you for reading.

Seahawks News

Seahawks can't lean on 2023 draft to fix current defensive issues - Seaside Joe

Seattle has given up almost 800 rushing yards in the last four games: Seaside Joe 1379

Seahawks fail to solve defensive issues as slide continues - Q13 Fox News

The latest stumble came Sunday when Carolina became the second straight team with a losing record to walk into Lumen Field, run through Seattle’s leaky defense and leave with a victory. Carolina’s 30-24 win was highlighted by 223 yards rushing, two weeks after Las Vegas rushed for 283 yards while beating the Seahawks in Seattle. It’s a formula that has exposed Seattle’s defensive limitations for several weeks now.

Some thoughts with the Seahawks season going south « Seahawks Draft Blog

1. It’s clear for all to see the defense needs a talent injection. It’s critical that improvements are made in the next draft and some difficult decisions need to be made on underperforming, expensive veterans already on the roster. They need to be ruthless in the off-season.

What Bruce Irvin's strong words about Seahawks' defense were getting at - Seattle Sports

Bruce Irvin was candid about the Seahawks' defensive woes Sunday. Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus provides his read on Irvin's comments.

Pete Carroll dissects Seahawks' 'frustrating' run D, rushing attack - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks haven't stopped the run on defense or run the ball on offense of late. Pete Carroll discussed what he's seeing from both units.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 30-24 Loss To The Panthers - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's Week 14 loss to the Panthers.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 14 Loss To The Panthers - Seahawks.com

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Seahawks’ kryptonite proves fatal vs. Panthers, putting playoff hopes in danger - The Athletic

"It was super frustrating. F---ing unbelievable," Ryan Neal said after Seattle couldn't stop Carolina. "It makes you sick in the stomach."

'I've Got To Do Better': Pete Carroll After Seattle Seahawks Loss to Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks continue to struggle against teams below .500 after their loss to the Panthers.

NFC West News

5 takeaways from the 49ers' emphatic win: The Christian McCaffrey trade saved the Niners' season - Niners Nation

McCaffrey was superb once again on Sunday

Why Brock Purdy Isn't Another Nick Mullens for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy isn't the first rookie quarterback to go off in their starting debut for the 49ers. Nick Mullens did it in 2018 against the Raiders, but Purdy has a better case to sustain it.

Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling - Yahoo Sports

Everything about the moment seemed surreal.

Recap, Highlights: Arizona Cardinals Lose to New England Patriots in Monday Night Battle - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals, despite carrying a lead into halftime, fell to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Report: Kyler Murray feared to have suffered serious knee injury - Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury on a non-contact play in the Cardinals' game against the Patriots.

Arizona Cardinals lose to New England Patriots after getting blown out in 2nd half - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals are overwhelmed in the second half by the New England Patriots, QB Kyler Murray is injured in opening quarter

Rams Quarterback Depth Chart: Baker Mayfield’s future is not in Los Angeles - Turf Show Times

No matter what happens over these next four games, Baker Mayfield’s future is not with the Rams.

Aaron Donald Depth? Los Angeles Rams Claim Ex Tennessee Titans DL Larrell Murchison Off Waivers - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Week 14 DVOA Preview: Eagles Back on Top | Football Outsiders

The Philadelphia Eagles now sit atop the pre-MNF DVOA rankings, while the 49ers climbed to third and the Cowboys tumbled to fourth.

NFL Power Rankings: Does Jared Goff's hot streak force Lions to pass on drafting QB in 2023? - Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions finally don't have a dilemma for a change.

Mac Jones, Patriots use dominant second half to seal win over Cardinals - ESPN.com

Cardinals backup Colt McCoy played most of the game after Kyler Murray was carted off the field three plays into the game.

Carolina Panthers now hold playoff destiny in their hands - Carolina Panthers Blog- ESPN

With a focus on defense and rushing the ball on offense, the Panthers have rebounded from a 1-4 start under Wilks' leadership.

'We're doing it for him': Greg Rousseau leads Bills' defenders emerging in Von Miller's absence - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

Rousseau has stepped up when the Bills have needed him most, generating seven QB pressures in the past two games.

The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future - NFL.com

Are Roquan Smith and the Ravens' defense ready to carry Baltimore? Will Nick Bosa and Co. lift the 49ers? Jeffri Chadiha eyes six defenses under pressure heading into the 2022 NFL season's final four weeks. Plus, Baker Mayfield's future and updated MVP ra

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 14 games, Brock Purdy's first start - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 14 of the NFL season.

Titans could become Texans if they’re not careful: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Reassessing the Rams based on the Goff trade and their trajectory compared to the Bengals, plus closer looks at the Dolphins and 49ers.

NFL Week 14 winners and losers, plus weekly grades for every team and Patriots-Cardinals 'MNF' picks - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Dec. 12