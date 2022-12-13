Seahawks-49ers Tuesday injury report: Kenneth Walker a full participant in practice

The Seattle Seahawks are on a very short week this week, getting themselves ready for a Thursday Night Football home game against the San Francisco 49ers. This is the biggest game of the year yet for Seattle as it will have major implications on where the rest of their season goes both in division and in terms of the NFC Wild Card picture.

On Tuesday, the team released their latest injury report.

Seahawks injury report: Ken Walker III was a full participant. Al Woods and Deejay Dallas were not pic.twitter.com/X5sWZJubfd — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 14, 2022

The main storyline here is that running back Kenneth Walker was a full participant in practice. Walker missed Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to an ankle injury and his status for this week has been up in the air. But a full-go at practice on Tuesday is a very positive sign for the Seahawks rookie running back, and for a team that has not had much of a ground game the last couple of week.

DeeJay Dallas did not practice, as he continues to battle an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Al Woods missed practice as well as he left Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury. Safety Ryan Neal did not participate in practice either as he continues to fight through a knee injury, but that injury has not kept him sidelined yet.