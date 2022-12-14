Seahawks Reacts Survey: Should Clint Hurtt already be on the hot seat?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well uh... this might not be the most pleasant Seahawks Reacts Survey we’ve ever done. The confidence polling will probably dive after that loss to the Carolina Panthers, and while we won’t have these results up until after Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, I think most of any damage will have been done from last Sunday’s result.

The custom questions concern the future of the Seahawks’ 2023 first-round pick, courtesy of the Denver Broncos. It’s going to finish in the top-10 barring some freak set of results, and in all likelihood it might end in the top-5. Currently Seattle’s Denver pick is 2nd overall, which is prime territory to take a quarterback. Geno Smith has had a hell of a season, defying the doubters and looking the part of a viable NFL starter. That said, he’s a free agent and re-signing him is no guarantee. Even if he is retained, there’s always the possibility of taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft to develop while Geno is the starter.

Let’s cut to the chase: With Denver’s pick, should the Seahawks take a quarterback?

The other question is about Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, whose first year as DC has been a disappointing one. Seattle is 30th in points allowed, 23rd in points per drive, 21st in overall DVOA, and is giving up rushing yards to anyone and everyone at this rate. In defense of Hurtt, you could say this is a Pete Carroll problem since he’s the head coach, the roster quality is not impressive on that side of the ball, and the defensive struggles precede Hurtt. But even with Tariq Woolen looking like an All-Pro corner, the overall unit looks staggeringly incompetent at times.

Carroll has fired first-year coordinators before (see: Bates, Jeremy) but that’s as often as he’s done it. Should Hurtt be on the hot seat for how this defense has played?

Vote below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5HW62F/">Please take our survey</a>

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results. In other words, if you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design so don’t get mad when this happens. In the meantime, here are last week’s results if you missed them.