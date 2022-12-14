Bad run D! Injured running backs! Geno playing sloppily! What are we to do?!? Find out below in your daily Seahawks links.

Seahawks News

If NFL is rigged, which 2 teams will make the Super Bowl this season? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1380

Richard Sherman on TV for Seahawks-49ers Thursday? Oh, yes, he has a few things to say - Tacoma News Tribune

Richard Sherman is back. And, yes, he has something to say.

A look at Todd McShay’s first mock draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

ESPN analyst Todd McShay has published his first mock draft of the year. Here are a few quick thoughts…

Fann: Seahawks have overachieved but need to show growth down stretch - Seattle Sports

The struggling Seahawks still control their playoff destiny, but just as important as the playoffs is showing growth over the last month.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith worries he’s been too aggressive of late - Seattle Sports

Coming off perhaps his worst performance of the season, Seahawks QB Geno Smith decided he’s been a little too greedy of late.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Climbs To No.1 On ESPN WR Rankings - Seahawks.com

After recording a touchdown in his sixth-straight game, Tyler Lockett is ranked the league’s No. 1 wideout per ESPN analytics.

Seahawks Mailbag: Run Defense, Tight End Usage & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. 49ers - Seahawks.com

After a tough outing against Carolina, the Seahawks have an opportunity to bounce back in the bright lights against the 49ers.

Dugar: Seahawks are having an identity crisis, at perhaps the worst possible time - The Athletic

The Seahawks abandoned Let Russ Cook, but they've been forced to Let Geno Cook after failing to uphold Pete Carroll's bedrock principles.

Dysfunctional Run Game Holding Seattle Seahawks Back Amid Second-Half Slump - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seattle Seahawks haven't been able to stop any running backs with a pulse on defense as of late, their own run game has been equally inept during the team's recent slide losing three out of four games. What has gone wrong and is there any hope to fix the once-potent ground attack?

'Fix This S***!': Coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks Sound Off - With 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Next - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and defenders Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs and Bruce Irvin unloaded on the team's issues in run defense, discussing the root causes while vowing to improve moving forward.

NFC West News

49ers News: How Brock Purdy is unlocking a dormant part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense - Niners Nation

Brock Purdy is pushing the ball down the field for the 49ers

Hottest Team in the NFL? San Francisco 49ers | Football Outsiders

The Eagles climb back to the top spot in DVOA, while the 49ers are No. 1 in our weighted ratings.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 14 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three Arizona Cardinals Takeaways From 27-13 Loss to Patriots - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were held scoreless in the second half as they lose 27-13 to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Injury to Kyler Murray could make Arizona Cardinals offseason even more complicated - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim had to be feeling the heat heading into the New England Patriots game.

Red Rain Podcast: NE 27 ARI 13 Glass Houses - Revenge of the Birds

Words feel hollow right now. Pretty much everything about this game tonight hurt, which only compounds the frustration of a a whole year's worth of angst and disappointment. Major changes are...

Rams-Lions trade: Both Rams and Lions won the Matthew Stafford - Turf Show Times

The trade for Matthew Stafford between the Rams and Lions worked out for both teams.

Can Los Angeles Rams QB Baker Mayfield's Comeback Story Continue Against Green Bay Packers? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Baker Mayfield's second start as a member of the Los Angeles Rams will come on Monday against the Green Bay Packers.

Around The NFL

Have Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins Been Figured Out? | Football Outsiders

What had been the NFL's best passing attack has now had two bad games in a row. Also, Justin Herbert is good.

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth' - Yahoo Sports

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their “lowest of lows” contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were doing their best to stay in his good graces.

Move the Sticks: Honoring life of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, highlighting the life and legacy of Mike Leach.

NFL division title predictions: Bengals or Ravens in AFC North? Who takes moribund NFC South? - NFL.com

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, no division has been clinched. Which eight teams will end up on top? Eric Edholm predicts the winners, with an AFC North pick that might take you by surprise.

NFL Power Rankings: Taking a look at every team’s offseason wish list - The Athletic

The Lions leapfrog the Vikings, the Giants continue to fall and the Panthers keep winning games. Plus, offseason ideas for every team.

NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Jaguars, Lions among improbable playoff hopefuls entering final stretch of season - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco says it's hard to believe these teams have a chance to make the postseason

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 14: Dak Prescott's major weakness, Ravens get strength back - CBSSports.com

What did we learn from every NFL team this week?